Spindletop Capital Management Promotes Kelly Huang, Ph.D. to Managing Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindletop Capital Management, a healthcare-focused growth equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelly Huang, Ph.D. as a Managing Director of Spindletop Capital. The promotion was in recognition of Dr. Huang's role in identifying successful growth equity investments and working closely with portfolio companies' management teams to accelerate revenue and profit growth. Dr. Huang first joined Spindletop Capital in 2014 as an advisor and operating partner.

Dr. Huang is an integrator of science, business, and customer needs in healthcare and comes with deep experience in leading growth and innovative sales and marketing programs with physicians. Recently, he served as President, CEO, & Board Director for Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN). From April 2015 to September 2017, Dr. Huang was the General Manager of Nestle Skin Health's Galderma LP Aesthetics business providing commercial leadership for Iconic brands like Restylane, Dysport, and Sculptra. From Aug 2011 to Feb 2014, Dr. Huang was with Endo Pharmaceuticals as the President of HealthTronics and a member of Endo's Executive Committee, responsible for strategic leadership across the Branded & Generic Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Medical Services sectors. Before Endo, he was with Johnson & Johnson for 16 years, including Neutrogena as the Vice President of Research and Development from August 2009 to August 2011; Vice President with Johnson & Johnson's Development Corporation from January 2006 to July 2009.

"We congratulate Kelly with his new role on our team at Spindletop," notes Dr. Evan Melrose, Managing Director at Spindletop Capital. "Kelly has been a tremendous asset to the Spindletop organization as an advisor, operating partner, and member of our investment committee for the last two funds. The combination of his operating experience, investment track record, and technical acumen complements our team and our portfolio CEO's as they experience rapid growth."

Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing expansion capital for commercial-stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop is managed by an unrivaled team of investment professionals and advisors with deep operating, technical, and transactional experience. Spindletop Capital leverages the organization's deep experience, broad network, and proprietary access to Texas resources to enhance value for management teams and financing syndicates. Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all sectors of healthcare, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, specialty pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

