Spindletop Pain Holdings and Tricity Pain Complete Acquisition of Barnes Physical Therapy and Launch Phase Four Physiotherapy Across Texas

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindletop Pain Management Holdings, LLC and Tricity Pain Associates, P.A. a leading provider of pain management services, announced that it has acquired Barnes Physical Therapy in San Antonio and has rebranded as Phase Four Physiotherapy. Spindletop intends to expand Phase Four Physiotherapy across their existing markets of Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Spindletop Pain Management Holdings partnered with Tricity Pain Associates in 2018 to build a leader in pain management services. The practice has 19 Pain Management providers across 13 clinics, including three ASCs in Texas.

Urfan Dar, CEO of Spindletop Pain Management Holdings and Tricity Pain Associates, states, "We are proud to announce the acquisition of Barnes Physical Therapy. Dr. Barnes and his team are excellent clinicians that have provided exceptional care to many patients in the community for years. By partnering with other like-minded clinicians, Tricity Pain is quickly becoming a leading provider of comprehensive pain management services."

"The future of pain management lies with an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach to providing care," noted Dr. Evan Melrose, Founding Managing Director of Spindletop Capital. He continued, "Dr. Barnes and his colleagues will enable our organization to provide high-quality care to our patients. He and his colleagues share our vision of a comprehensive multi-modality approach to pain management. We look forward to our partnership with Dr. Barnes and Phase Four Physiotherapy."

In May, Spindletop Capital Management announced plans to invest another $100M into the growing field of Interventional Pain Management. In early July, Spindletop announced the acquisition of the VIP Surgical Center, an ambulatory surgical center (ASC) in Conroe, Texas (North Houston Metropolitan Market). Led by physicians with decades of operating and investment experience, the Spindletop team is uniquely equipped to provide expertise and infrastructure to support physicians and enable them to continue to provide high-quality care. By aligning interests with patients and providers, Spindletop enables physicians to remain clinically independent but leverage the resources of the Spindletop organization.

About Spindletop Pain Management Holdings

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 2018, Spindletop Pain Management Holdings partnered with Tricity Pain to become the leader in pain management. The company's mission is to create the leading provider of pain management care, consolidating providers of the highest quality Interventional pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R), sports medicine, and addiction medicine with integrated ancillary treatments across the region.

About Spindletop Capital Management

Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing expansion capital for commercial stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop is managed by an unrivaled team of investment professionals and advisors with deep operating, technical, and transactional experience. Spindletop Capital leverages the organization's deep experience, broad network, and proprietary access to Texas resources to enhance value for management teams and financing syndicates. Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all sectors of healthcare, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, specialty pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. For more information, visit www.spindletopcapital.com

