Spindrift Inn Announces Valentine’s Month 2020

Upon arrival, guests are whisked to their cuddle-worthy accommodations that feature a wood-burning fireplace. Cannery Row view rooms showcase the charming neighborhood that once inspired John Steinbeck, Ocean View rooms feature stunning panoramic water views. The sumptuous bed is sprinkled romantically with rose petals and plumped with a lofty featherbed that cradles you in unparalleled comfort. To toast the evening, guests are invited to gather in the hotel's intimate lobby and sip complimentary sparkling wine, Sofia Blanc de Blanc by Frances Ford Coppola Winery. As a special treat at turndown, deluxe Le Belge chocolates, hand-crafted by Master Chocolatier Chef Sebastian Beline, await guests before they tuck in for the evening.

At their requested hour, guests receive complimentary Silver Tray Continental Breakfast delivered in the morning. Abundant breakfast choices abound, including fresh fruit, creamy yogurt, breakfast breads, hot coffee and tea and chilled orange juice.

Spindrift Inn is nestled on the historic Cannery Row and overlooks Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean. With 44 rooms and one suite, the décor is nothing short of dreamy. Guest comfort is complimented by superb service and a stunning view. Spindrift Inn is one of the Inns of Monterey, a collection of five boutique properties, each with its own unique character.

Just steps from the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques and lively restaurants, Spindrift Inn meets the Green Seal Environmental Standard for Lodging Properties and is located at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. For more information and reservations contact: (831) 646-8900. www.spindriftinn.com

