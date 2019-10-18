Spindrift Inn Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Award #23 IN TOP 25 HOTELS IN USA/NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel."

"We are thankful to be included in this respected acknowledgment of excellence in the travel industry," says Randy Venard, Vice President and General Manager of the Inns of Monterey. "There's really no better reward than the backing of guests who have stayed with us."

Spindrift Inn is located on historic Cannery Row and overlooks Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean. With 45 rooms and suites, the décor is dreamy and luxurious. Guest comfort is complemented by superb service, top-shelf amenities and a stunning view. Spindrift Inn is one of the Inns of Monterey, a collection of five boutique hotels, each with its own unique character.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

Nestled in the heart of Cannery Row, Spindrift Inn is just steps from the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques and lively restaurants. Spindrift Inn meets the Green Seal Environmental Standard for Lodging Properties and is located at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. For more information contact: (831) 646-8900. www.spindriftinn.com

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens; Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more information, visit www.cntraveler.com

