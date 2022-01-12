Spindrift Launches on Speakeasy Co. Platform

Spindrift quickly gained notoriety for its deliciously simple recipe: Sparkling water and real squeezed fruit. At a time when consumers are even more focused on health trends, Spindrift, a brand that has never used artificial sweeteners, has grown expeditiously. Spiked is the cleaner twist on hard seltzer and- a lightly carbonated hard sparkling water made with only real ingredients, alcohol from sugar cane, and no synthetic natural flavors, sweeteners, or additives.

"We are beyond excited to welcome an incredible brand like Spindrift to the Speakeasy family," said Josh Jacobs, Co-founder at Speakeasy. "We believe this marks the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership."

"Part of what makes Speakeasy so special is our centralized fulfillment model. We pride ourselves on offering a differentiated experience than what's possible with traditional brick and mortar," said Michael Bowen, Co-founder at Speakeasy.

Since launching, Speakeasy has on-boarded hundreds brands to the platform, and are thrilled to add Spindrift to the mix.

"As we continue to grow, it's important to partner with companies like Speakeasy that offer a convenient way for our loyal community of Drifters to try our latest innovations online. " says Melissa Shum, Digital Marketing at Spindrift. "We also love that the whole goal is to get our products to customers in the easiest, simplest way possible."

Spindrift Spiked is available in a 12-pack variety at 82-95 calories and 4% ABV per 12oz. can with four delicious flavors: Pineapple, Mango, Lime, and Half & Half.

About Speakeasy Co:

Speakeasy Co. is a leading e-commerce and fulfillment platform servicing the beverage alcohol industry. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands working with Speakeasy control their entire consumer journey from digital to doorstep, including customer relationships and data. To learn more, please visit speakeasyco.com and visit the Speakeasy Instagram and Facebook .

About Spindrift

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift® celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. Spindrift® works with family farms to source the best fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name. Varieties include: the new Sparkling Lemonade line (Lemon Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Pink Lemonade), Pineapple, Lime, Blackberry, Cranberry Raspberry, Cucumber, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Mango, Strawberry, and Raspberry Lime. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide at grocery retailers and café-style restaurants, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon and shop.drinkspindrift.com. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift® is headquartered in Newton, MA. Want to be the first to hear about flavor launches, exclusive discounts and the latest news? Join the Drifter community at www.drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For up-to-date news on Spindrift's latest innovation, visit www.spindriftspiked.com and follow @spindriftspiked on Instagram.

