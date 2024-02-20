Spindrift® Reimagines Two Familiar Classics with the Launch of Grapeade and Island Punch

Reminiscing about the sugary, purple grape flavor of the '90s found in ice pops, candy, jelly and soda, Spindrift created Grapeade its way. Sweet, juicy Concord grapes sourced from vineyards in the Pacific Northwest are crushed and combined with sparkling water instead of sugary syrups.

"When you drink Spindrift® Grapeade sparkling water, you can smell and taste the refreshing sweetness of real grapes," said Jon Silverman, senior vice president of Business Development and Innovation at Spindrift. "That's an experience that just can't be recreated with artificial ingredients."

For a brighter take on tropical punch, Spindrift Island Punch is sparkling water made with real passion fruit, orange, and guava juice, fondly remembered as P.O.G. juice on the tropical island of Hawaii.

"The Spindrift community loved Island Punch as a Spiked flavor and kept asking for it in a non-alcoholic version," said Silverman. "It only made sense for us to extend our sparkling water lineup with the same nostalgic flavor that is such a fan favorite."

Proudly made the hard way™

From Spindrift's unsweetened Half Tea & Half Lemon in 2018 to the sparkling Lemonade line in 2021, Spiced Apple Cider in 2022, and Nojito in 2023, there's no category that Spindrift won't try to put its spin on.

"We ask ourselves: can we recreate this flavor our way? And with our team's meticulous attention to detail, tireless sourcing, respect for the ingredients, and obsession with batching and tasting, we know we can do it. This effort guides every decision we make. All our products are proudly made the hard way. Making Spindrift takes hard work, but the results are worth it," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift.

To announce these new products to its community, Spindrift created a video series called "Squeezed," to give people a glimpse into Spindrift's processes and learn little-known facts from the company's 14-year history. In the series, Spindrift's Innovation team is tasked with creating the new flavor but gets strangely distracted by their love of true crime tropes. The four-part podcast-parody, or "podumockery," will play across Spindrift's social media channels and is available to stream in its entirety on its website. People are invited to follow along on social media for exclusive giveaways, activities and more.

Spindrift® Grapeade and Island Punch sparkling water will be available in late February in select retailers and available on the company's website in early March. Prices and availability may vary.

About Spindrift

Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc. is the maker of the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. Spindrift works directly with farms to source the best-tasting fruit for their products. All Spindrift products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors and proudly made the hard way with real squeezed fruit. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich beverages that taste just like the fruit they're made of. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide and Spindrift Spiked® sparkling water is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

