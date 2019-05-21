Spindrift® Sparkling Water And Kristen Bell Return With New Summer Campaign That Asks "Have You Ever Seen A Clear Raspberry?"

In a world full of gimmicks and artificial options, Spindrift celebrates the small, authentic things in life that are actually more satisfying – like real fruit. As Kristen quips in a spot titled " Scientist " while pouring a Spindrift raspberry lime into a clear glass, "You know it's real because real fruit has color. When's the last time you saw a clear raspberry?" alluding to competitive flavored products that are clear since they don't contain real fruit juice.

"When consumers discover our real squeezed fruit ingredient difference and delicious taste that is light, bright and flavor-forward, they are hooked and quickly come to see Spindrift as a unique and better offering. Our mission is to accelerate the introduction of Spindrift to new consumers and deepen our relationship with existing fans who have been with us since the beginning," said Caroline Kibler, SVP Brand & Marketing at Spindrift. "With so many other brands competing on being "extra", we aim to stay true and authentic, using a relatable tell-it-like-it-is voice that consumers are seeking to cut through the clutter. The addition of new dynamic formats to this year's plan like digital audio and video will enable even stronger storytelling."

The integrated campaign, which features a selection of Spindrift's ten flavors, including the newest addition, lime, is brought to life across a range of mediums including print, video, social, audio, search, influencer outreach, in store media, and experiential sampling.

In a first for the brand, the campaign includes digital audio on Spotify and Pandora, including a fruit-themed mixed-tape, curated by Kristen, featuring songs with fruit in the title or in the artist name. :15 audio spots with voice over and audible Spindrift slurps from Kristen leave listeners thirsty for a delicious Spindrift, like "music for the mouth", as Kristen says.

"Spindrift has quickly become my go-to beverage of choice and I am thrilled to help them spread the word," said actress Kristen Bell. "Transparency is important, especially when it comes to the products my family consumes. I love what Spindrift stands for: real, traceable ingredients, fruit from family farms, and total deliciousness. It's the perfect drink for summer."

Ms. Bell also appears in one of the campaign's 'If You Did It Yourself' video series along with a body-builder, an endearing grandma, and a telekinesis artist who comically demonstrate that Spindrift is just as real and delicious as the sparkling water and real squeezed fruit you'd make yourself at home. The pre-roll video will run across the Condé Nast network, NBC Universal, and Hulu.

The campaign was developed in partnership with award-winning advertising agency, The Many, which Spindrift tapped last year as content AOR, with media strategy from AMP agency.

"What makes Spindrift special, and makes the work so rewarding, is being able to tell a fresh and honest brand story that is 100% grounded in the authenticity of the product itself" says Damien Eley, Executive Creative Director and Co-Founder at The Many.

Finally, as the sparkling water category becomes increasingly crowded with similar product offerings, Spindrift stands out with a unique ingredient and taste message delivered with charmingly frank headlines in a series of print ads that will appear throughout the summer e.g. "not lime essence. not lime flavored. just real squeezed lime." The creative aligns to seasonal summer moments such as Memorial Day, Father's Day, and the Fourth of July with contextual creative that gently pokes fun at cultural conversations.

Spindrift is available at various grocery retailers and café-style restaurants nationwide, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Panera, Kroger, Target, online at Amazon.com, and www.shop.spindriftfresh.com.

About Spindrift:

Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with real ingredients: just filtered sparkling water and fruit from family farms – yup, that's it. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free from added sweeteners or natural flavors, made with fruit that is picked from family farms and then squeezed within a few days from harvest. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water. Varieties include: Lime, Cranberry Raspberry, Half & Half, Strawberry, Orange-Mango, Grapefruit, Blackberry, Cucumber, Lemon, and Raspberry-Lime. Spindrift is available at various grocery retailers and café-style restaurants nationwide, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon.com and www.shop.spindriftfresh.com. Spindrift was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. Since 2011, the company has supported a targeted set of farming and environmental oriented not-for-profits through their membership in 1% For The Planet. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

For more information, visit www.spindriftfresh.com.

SOURCE Spindrift