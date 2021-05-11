Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Acquires RESULTS PHYSICAL THERAPY and TRAINING Center.

SAN DIEGO and SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine and Sport Physical Therapy is proud to expand their Physical Therapy network through the partnership with Sacramento based RESULTS PHYSICAL THERAPY and TRAINING Center ("Results"). Results has developed itself as the premier physical therapy and sports performance training centers in the Sacramento market. Led by Kyle Yamashiro, PT, DPT, President, Results has 4 locations and continues to expand to better serve the community. Rick Katz, PT, DPT, Vice President of Business Development for Spine and Sport Physical Therapy states "The partnership with Kyle and his team has been a personal goal of mine for many years. He brings a background of leadership and clinical excellence that has become a model that others strive for."

Kyle Yamashiro, PT, DPT, CSCS, Founder of Results stated, "RESULTS PHYSICAL THERAPY and TRAINING Center, is excited to partner with Spine & Sport Physical Therapy. This partnership will allow us to continue to grow and deliver our proven high quality of care to more clients in the Northern California region."

"As a leading provider in outpatient physical therapy and sports medicine in Sacramento, we are extremely excited to partner with Kyle Yamashiro, DPT and the Results Physical Therapy family. We are honored to expand our Spine & Sport team into the Sacramento communities with Results PT and look forward to our continued strategic growth in California," said Brett Raasch, PT, ATC and CEO of Spine & Sport PT.

The completion of the Results acquisition by Spine & Sport is a strategic expansion into the Northern California market, creating a reach of 30 locations throughout California.

About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy:

Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine & Sport"), headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. The Company operates 30 employee-owned outpatient physical therapy clinics. Spine & Sport is dedicated to personalized, measurable, active based, patient-centered care for orthopaedic, sports and work-related injuries. The Company's outpatient clinics provide active based treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with accidents, sports injuries, surgeries, and various other medical conditions. Reach Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or www.spineandsport.com/

