Spine Center Network Cites the 5 Best Moves to Manage Back or Neck Pain In 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's estimated that 4 out of 5 adults will have an attack of back pain at some point in their lives. That's the bad news. The good news is that 80% of the time, simple back and neck pain can go away on its own. Eeric Truumees, MD, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon at Texas Spine and Scoliosis in Austin, Texas, and past president of the North American Spine Society (NASS), the largest international group of spine specialists, lists the five best moves a person can make to manage their back or neck pain in 2026:

Spine surgeon Eeric Truumees, MD consults with physical medicine MD Dr. Lee Moroz at Texas Spine & Scoliosis in Austin, Texas.

Move #1. Learn the emergency symptoms because pain is NOT a good indicator of when to go to the doctor! "Unlike other joint problems like knee or hip pain, with back or neck injury pain is NOT a good indicator of when you need to see a doctor," explains Dr. Truumees. "A back strain or spasm can cause excruciating pain. But a strain never requires surgery. It can resolve on its own with anti-inflammatories and some rest. Instead, the emergency symptoms are weakness in a hand or foot caused by a herniated disc in the neck or back. Delayed treatment can lead to permanent weakness and loss of function in a hand or foot." People can download a symptom chart for back and neck pain, and request a free 36-page Home Remedy Book, through the spine centers listed at SpineCenterNetwork.com.

Move #2. If a doctor says you need spine surgery, get a 2nd opinion! "Some research implies that 50% of spine surgery may be unnecessary and over-prescribed compared to other countries," explains Dr. Truumees. "The best approach is to go to a spine center that combines under one roof Physical Medicine MDs who exhaust non-surgical treatment options first, and then if those fail to work, the patient is triaged to a spine surgeon who is trained in minimally invasive spine surgery."

Mistake #3. Using drugs to mask symptoms creates a bigger problem. "Pain pills only mask symptoms, they don't change the physiology of the back," Dr. Truumees cautions. "Worse, painkillers like opioids are quickly addictive, creating a bigger problem."

Move #4. A spinal fusion in the neck is no longer the best option for a herniated disc in the neck. "The most current spine research from the North American Spine Society has shown that artificial disc replacement is now preferred to fusion to preserve motion and lower the risk of herniations at other levels," Dr. Truumees notes. "While it is not always possible, it should be considered and discussed."

Move #5. Walking is the cheapest and simplest therapy for most back or neck pain. "Walking for even just 20 minutes increases blood flow and loosens up stiff muscles and ligaments," Dr. Truumees emphasizes. "Also new research implies that the pace a person walks can correlate with longevity."

SpineCenterNetwork.com is the only national listing of spine centers that combine the expertise of non-surgical physical medicine MDs working with fellowship-trained spine surgeons and spine therapists. The spine centers within SpineCenterNetwork.com all emphasize non-surgical treatment options, the most advanced minimally invasive spine surgery and artificial disc replacement. More information is also at TexasSpineandScoliosis.com.

Contact: Bob Reznik, [email protected], 817-481-2450

SOURCE SpineCenterNetwork.com