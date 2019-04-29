Spine Center Network Provides Important Advice on When to Consider Artificial Disc Replacement

DENVER, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been told you have a herniated disc, you probably have also been told you need a spinal fusion, which up to 2019 has been the traditional treatment for herniated discs. However, that advice for a spinal fusion — especially in the neck — may no longer apply, according to Sanjay Jatana, MD, a fellowship-trained cervical spine specialist at a Denver-based spine center which is part of Spine Center Network.

"The most current spine research from the North American Spine Society has shown that artificial disc replacement can reduce the risk of herniations at other levels in the neck," explains Dr. Jatana. "With spinal fusion, you are locking two vertebrae together. The proven downside, however, is that fusion then puts extra stress on the discs above and below. The result can be a second herniated disc caused by the first fusion. With an artificial disc, you are preserving the rotation of the neck which lessens the risk to other disc levels. This is especially important in the neck as you only have seven levels to maintain needed rotation."

Artificial disc surgery — also referred to as motion preservation surgery — has been rapidly evolving with new implants. The FDA has approved several artificial discs for use at two levels in the neck, notes Dr. Craig Humphreys, a fellowship trained spine surgeon at Kenai Spine, also within Spine Center Network. Dr. Humphreys is one of few spine surgeons in Alaska proficient in artificial disc surgery in both the neck and low back.

"These are exciting times for the field of spine, as each year there are new discs that not only preserve the natural rotation of the spine, but also try to mimic the natural disc with some ability to compress up and down. Mother Nature is quite an excellent engineer in that the healthy disc provides ample rotation but also some shock absorption. It's a tall order to replicate the healthy disc with something that also doesn't wear out too soon requiring it to be replaced — which can be a complex re-do surgery."

"With lumbar artificial disc surgery, we have to be very selective as to which discs qualify," explains Dr. Humphreys. "The fear of having a disc wear out requiring revision surgery has caused many spine surgeons to move cautiously with lumbar disc replacement. While access to the front of the neck for artificial disc surgery is straightforward, that is not the case for the lumbar area. With lumbar artificial disc replacement, the surgeon has to go through the abdomen and navigate around internal organs. Still, we believe that for the right person, artificial disc can be a great option that preserves the natural motion of the back and neck, and reduces the risk of a future herniation at another level."

"The burden is on the patient to become well informed about their treatment options, and to research a second opinion when they are told they need spine surgery," adds Dr. Jatana. "It takes extensive training and experience to implant an artificial disc, and only a small percent of spine surgeons are really proficient in that. If you live outside a large metro area, you will have to recognize that you may have to travel to a regional spine center for the most advanced spine care."

