Spine Health Foundation Launches New Patient Community

News provided by

National Spine Health Foundation

May 21, 2021, 08:17 ET

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an online launch party, the National Spine Health Foundation revealed their new Spinal Champion patient community program. The Spinal Champion program features spine patients who have overcome or are successfully managing their conditions. 

Spinehealth.org has a community of patients serving as a resource for patient-to-patient guidance navigating the complex world of spinal health. Our Spinal Champion Advocates are available through the website. Anyone who has overcome, or is successfully managing, their spinal condition we call a Spinal Champion! We invite all Spinal Champions to share their story at our website, and give hope to the millions who are suffering and don't know where to turn help.
Spinehealth.org has a community of patients serving as a resource for patient-to-patient guidance navigating the complex world of spinal health. Our Spinal Champion Advocates are available through the website. Anyone who has overcome, or is successfully managing, their spinal condition we call a Spinal Champion! We invite all Spinal Champions to share their story at our website, and give hope to the millions who are suffering and don't know where to turn help.
If you are someone who has achieved an improved quality of life through spinal healthcare, than you are a Spinal Champion! Share your story at spinehealth.org, and give others hope.
If you are someone who has achieved an improved quality of life through spinal healthcare, than you are a Spinal Champion! Share your story at spinehealth.org, and give others hope.
If you have achieved an improved quality of life through spinal healthcare, than you are a Spinal Champion! Share your story at spinehealth.org, and give others hope that they too can back to their lives.
If you have achieved an improved quality of life through spinal healthcare, than you are a Spinal Champion! Share your story at spinehealth.org, and give others hope that they too can back to their lives.
Spinehealth.org has a community of patients serving as a resource for patient-to-patient guidance navigating the complex world of spinal health. Our Spinal Champion Advocates are available through the website. Anyone who has overcome, or is successfully managing, their spinal condition we call a Spinal Champion! We invite all Spinal Champions to share their story at our website, and give hope to the millions who are suffering and don't know where to turn help. If you are someone who has achieved an improved quality of life through spinal healthcare, than you are a Spinal Champion! Share your story at spinehealth.org, and give others hope. If you have achieved an improved quality of life through spinal healthcare, than you are a Spinal Champion! Share your story at spinehealth.org, and give others hope that they too can back to their lives.

Today's launch included the introduction of the Spinal Champion Advocates program. A select group of superior Spinal Champions will now partner with the Foundation to offer support and share their patient experience while being available for individuals seeking patient-to-patient guidance. Members of the NSHF community can access these Advocates via e-mail at any time when they have specific questions.

"We are thrilled to be building a thriving network and community that offers patients a seamless stream of communication when they need it," said NSHF CEO, Dr. Rita Roy

In celebration of the new program, the Foundation featured interviews on their Facebook page with staff members, Spinal Champions, NSHF Ambassadors, Advocates and a special announcement from NSHF Medical and Scientific Board President Dr. Thomas Schuler

Given that nearly 100 million people suffer from spine health issues in the United States, it's vital that patients are made aware of community-rich resources like this. When people join the community, they also receive an invitation to NSHF's nearly 1,000-member private Facebook support group. 

"This program will allow you....to understand that there is hope for you to overcome your problems," said Dr. Schuler. "We are proud to represent Spinal Champions across the country and help you get back to your life." 

The National Spine Health Foundation is the nation's only spine health patient advocacy group. The Spinal Champion community and advocates program brings patients together to ignite the healing process from the inside out. Learn more at spinehealth.org

SOURCE National Spine Health Foundation

Related Links

www.spinehealth.org