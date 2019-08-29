Spine Health Foundation Launches New Website

The spinehealth.org website features stories of Spinal Champions®, people whose lives have been improved by treatments, as well as Spine-Talks®, a consumer education platform that brings the voices of national experts together on topics such as physical therapy, wellness, minimally invasive surgery, regenerative medicine, chiropractic, and other non-operative treatments. These resources enable NSHF to bring patients and providers together, improve the lives of those suffering with neck or back pain, and return patients to the people and activities they love. Patients can easily make online donations, create their own fundraiser, and register to attend events such as the We've Got Your Back Gala and We've Got Your Back Race for Spinal Health & Wellness Fair .

"Our website creates an unbiased and honest one-stop shop for information on spine health. If you've been told you need to have neck or back surgery, we are the place you can turn to for truthful answers," says Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the Spine Health Foundation. "Increasingly, doctors have limited time to spend with patients. It is really helpful to have a trusted, independent foundation that I can direct patients to when they have more questions than I have time to answer," says Dr. Tom Schuler, nationally recognized spine surgeon and President of Spine Health Foundation Board.

"In the past, patients were not the deciders of their spine health treatment, but with an increasingly internet savvy population of digital natives and a demand for consumer marketing, they want to drive their treatment in a shared decision making model. There has not been an unbiased non-profit dedicated to patient advocacy until now," says Dr. Roy.

ABOUT: Established in 2002 and headquartered in Reston, VA, the National Spine Health Foundation, formerly the Spinal Research Foundation (SRF), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to improving spinal health care through research, education, patient advocacy, and community. We support patients impacted by spinal injuries and disorders by empowering them with knowledge and hope as they regain their life back. Find us @spinehealthfoundation on FB/Insta/Twitter.

