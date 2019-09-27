Spine Implants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Report 2018-2024: Emergence of 3D-Printed and Custom-Fit Spine Implants

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spine Implants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spinal Implant Market is Expected to Reach More Than $12 Billion During the Period 2018-2024

The gradual rise in spinal disorders, including lumbar spine stenosis, degenerative discs, disc herniation, and spinal stenosis among others, is one of the major contributing factors for the growth of the spinal implant market. The rise in integrated spine surgery procedures is another major driver for the spinal implant market. Thus, favorable patient demographics is supporting market growth. The launch of several advanced and innovative spine implants and the demand for the latest generation implants are other factors that are expected to affect the spine implant market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for MI spine surgeries and the latest generation spine implants, the advent of bioabsorbable spine implants, and the availability of a wide range of recently approved innovative spine implants are some of the emerging trends, which are expected to contribute in the growth of the global spinal implant market. The introduction of 3D printed and custom fit spine implants is offering lucrative growth opportunities for vendors as the demand for innovative products with high performance and efficiency is increasing. The commercially available biodegradable spine implants are likely to disrupt the global spine implant market in the coming years.

Spinal Implant Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by spinal fusion implants, end-users, surgery, and geography. The increasing elderly population and the rise in spinal disorder incidences are driving the Spinal fusion implants segment. The segment is likely to witness faster growth due to the increased preference for non-fusion procedures such as dynamic stabilization and artificial disc replacement devices.

Vendors are focusing on introducing innovative products to end-users. Further, the vertebral compression fractures (VCF) treatment devices segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. However, the kyphoplasty sub-segment is witnessing a higher demand and is expected to dominate the market in the coming years as the kyphoplasty procedure helps to restore vertebral disc height and relieve back pain for a period of two years.



Further, the spinal non-fusion/motion preservation market segment is growing significantly. The increasing shift to the non-fusion procedure from other MI and spine fusion procedures is a major factor driving the segment growth.



In APAC, Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia are the highest revenue generators. Favorable government initiatives, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare spending are expected to drive the global spinal implant market in the region during the forecast period.. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors in the European region. Also, Latin America and MEA are likely to grow at higher CAGRs than North America. However, these regions are likely to lag Europe and APAC in terms of growth rate.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global spinal implant market is highly competitive and dynamic due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of spine implants for treating many spine disorders. Collaborations and new product launches will be some of the crucial aspects for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. Further, multiple product launches, strategic acquisitions, and differentiated products are expected to drive the global spinal implant market.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers



Growing Prevalence of Spine Disorders & Spine Injuries

Growing Demand for MI Spine Surgeries

Availability of a Broad Range of Approved Innovative Spine Implants

Market Growth Restraints

Product Recalls

Risks & Complications Associated with Spine Surgeries

Stringent Regulations for Spine Implants Approval

Market Opportunities & Trends

Emergence of 3D-Printed and Custom-Fit Spine Implants

Growing Demand for Latest Generation Spine Implants

Advent of Bioabsorbable Spine Implants

Increasing Strategic Acquisitions

Key Vendors in the Global Spinal Implant Market

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

NuVasive

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Other Prominent Vendors in the Spinal Implant Market

ARCA-MEDICA

Astrofiks

Alphatec Spine

A-SPINE

Biorthex

Captiva Spine

CarboFix Orthopedics

Camber Spine

Corentec

CTL Amedica

Centinel Spine

CoreLink

FH ORTHO

iSpine

LfC

Life Spine

Maxxspine Deutschland

Medacta International

Medicrea

Meditech Spine

medyssey

MicroPort Scientific

Neuro France Implants

Orthofix

OsteoMed

Paradigm Spine

Precision Spine

Premia Spine

RD Medical

RTI Surgical

S14 IMPLANTS

Safe Orthopedics

SeaSpine

SI-BONE

SIGNUS Medizintechnik

Spinal Elements

Spinal Kinetics

Spine Wave

Spineart

SpineCraft

Spineology

Spineway

TAEYEON Medical

Trans1

Tria Spine

TST

ulrich medical

wenzel spine

Zavation

Z-Medical

ZygoFix

