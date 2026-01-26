Spine Innovation Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for LOGIC™ Titanium Expandable Interbody System

CORONADO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine Innovation, LLC, a medical device startup that develops novel interbody fusion implants, announced today that is has received FDA 510(k) clearance to market the LOGIC™ Titanium Implant System.

The LOGIC™ Implant System is the next generation LOGIC™ implant incorporating OsteoSync™ Ti, a patented, pure titanium lattice material from Sites Medical which has been implanted in more than 250,000 patients since 2014.

Spine Innovation LOGIC™ Porous Titanium Expandable Interbody System

The patented LOGIC™ implant is designed with a reduced profile during implantation that more than doubles in size during expansion for maximum stability and bone graft volume. The design has been used successfully in the U.S. for 10 years, manufactured from polyether ether ketone (PEEK). The implant restores disc height and sagittal balance while resisting subsidence and expulsion due to an 18 mm x 26 mm expanded footprint spanning the vertebral body and is now available in OsteoSync Ti.

About Spine Innovation

Spine Innovation, LLC, is a medical device startup founded in 2013 in collaboration surgeon inventors from Scripps Health located in San Diego, CA to address unmet clinical needs. Spine Innovation is seeking U.S. sales and distribution partners to expand clinical use of the LOGIC™ implant.

