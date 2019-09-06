Spine Surgeon, Anuj Patel, M.D., Joins OrthoAtlanta Paulding Specializing in Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgery

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAtlanta welcomes spine surgeon, Anuj Patel, M.D., to its orthopedic and sports medicine practice in Hiram, Georgia. Dr. Patel specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery techniques which he uses to treat all spinal conditions of the neck and back including degenerative, traumatic, oncologic, and deformity conditions. Dr. Patel performs all spinal surgeries through minimally invasive approaches including anterior and posterior cervical decompression and fusions, cervical disc replacement, cervical laminoplasty, lumbar microdiscectomy and laminectomy, and thoracic and lumbar anterior, lateral, and posterior fusion. Dr. Patel also treats pediatric orthopedic spine, including scoliosis.



Anuj Patel, M.D., Spine Surgeon, joins OrthoAtlanta Orthopedics and Sports Medicine specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery techniques for treating spinal conditions of the neck and back including degenerative, traumatic, oncologic, and deformity conditions.

"Minimally invasive spine surgery (MIS) has been the focus of my fellowship training," said Anuj Patel, MD. "Minimally invasive techniques, including microdiscectomy, a minimally invasive procedure designed to relieve pain caused by a herniated disc pressing on a nerve root, allow for less post-operative pain, decreased soft tissue injury, less blood loss, and faster recovery times."

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anuj Patel to OrthoAtlanta," said Dr. Michael J. Behr, OrthoAtlanta Medical Director. "Dr. Patel's training at Harvard University in Boston, MA, and Emory University in Atlanta, GA, is unparalleled, and he has trained under the leaders in the field of spine surgery at both institutions. He brings innovative techniques in spine care to the Atlanta area."

Dr. Anuj Patel completed his fellowship training in 2019 including a surgery of the spine fellowship at the Harvard University Combined Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Boston, Massachusetts. Additionally, he holds a specialized sub-fellowship in minimally invasive techniques from the Microendoscopic Spine Institute, in Boston, MA, focused on endoscopic spine procedures. Dr. Patel completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Emory University Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018. Dr. Patel received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine in Mobile, Alabama in 2013, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., 2009.

Dr. Patel is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, North American Spine Society, Georgia Orthopedic Society and the Atlanta Orthopedic Society. Dr. Patel has been published in multiple spinal journals and has presented at several international spine meetings.

Schedule appointments with Dr. Anuj Patel at OrthoAtlanta Paulding, 770-445-5666, or OrthoAtlanta.com.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care with 39 physicians serving in 14 offices.

Contact Pat Prosser, OrthoAtlanta, 678-996-7254.

