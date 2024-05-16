Spine Team Texas Announces Promotion of Justin Keller to Chief Operating Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine Team Texas is proud to announce the promotion of Justin Keller to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Keller, who previously served as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, brings over two decades of experience in healthcare leadership and patient care to his new position.

Justin Keller joined Spine Team Texas in 2004 as Physical Therapy Director, where he quickly demonstrated his dedication to exceptional patient care and operational excellence. In September 2022, he was appointed as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, a role in which he excelled by implementing strategic initiatives and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Throughout his career, Keller has been recognized for his contributions to the healthcare industry. In November 2006, he was named one of the "25 Most Influential" therapists in the nation by Therapy Times. He is also a distinguished member of the North American Spine Society and has been recognized as an Orthopedic Certified Specialist by the American Physical Therapy Association.

In addition to his role at Spine Team Texas, Keller is a partner in Physical Therapy Performance Resource, an organization dedicated to providing continuing education to physical therapists across several Southwestern states. His commitment to advancing the field of physical therapy and his proven track record of leadership make him an invaluable asset to Spine Team Texas.

"As we congratulate Justin on his well-deserved promotion to Chief Operating Officer, we also express our gratitude for his contributions to Spine Team Texas over the past two decades," said Mark Hebard, CEO of Spine Team Texas. "Justin's leadership, expertise, and dedication to excellence will continue to drive our commitment to delivering high-quality care to our patients."

With Keller's promotion, Spine Team Texas will be posting a position to fill the role of Vice President of Clinic Operations. This opportunity presents a chance for a qualified individual to join a dynamic team dedicated to improving patient outcomes and setting the standard for healthcare excellence.

For more information about Spine Team Texas and career opportunities, please visit spineteamtexas.com.

About Spine Team Texas:

Spine Team Texas is a nationally accredited back and neck care center specializing in non-surgical treatments and minimally invasive spine surgery. Through its in-depth knowledge and team atmosphere, Spine Team Texas is dedicated to treating patients conservatively through education, physical therapy, nonsurgical treatments, and minimally invasive spine surgery when necessary.

Contact:

Bailey Yellott

Digital Marketing Specialist

Spine Team Texas

817-929-3306

[email protected]

www.spineteamtexas.com

SOURCE Spine Team Texas