SPINEART APPOINTS LAURENT NODÉ-LANGLOIS AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER TO LEAD ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES BUSINESS UNIT

GENEVA, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spineart, a fast-growing company specialized in spine surgery innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurent Nodé-Langlois as Chief Technology Officer.

In his new role, Laurent will be based in the United States and will lead Spineart's strategic initiatives in enabling technologies, focusing on digital surgical planning, navigation and robotics.

Laurent joins Spineart with over 25 years of experience in biomechanics, surgical navigation, innovation and intellectual property. Prior to joining Spineart, he served as Managing Director at General Electric, playing a pivotal role in advancing GE Healthcare's 3D imaging and navigation technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Laurent Nodé-Langlois to Spineart as our Chief Technology Officer," said Jerome Trividic, CEO of Spineart. "His extensive expertise and proven track record in leading transformative advancements in enabling technologies will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our capabilities in spine surgery."

As Chief Technology Officer, Laurent will oversee Spineart's enabling technologies strategy, including managing our investments and collaborations with healthtech and deeptech startups, as well as enhancing Spineart's intellectual property portfolio. This strategic new Executive role underlines Spineart's commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions for spine surgeons worldwide.

"I am excited to join Spineart and lead the Enabling Technologies business unit at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Laurent Nodé-Langlois. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the talented team at Spineart and their partners to advance our technological capabilities and drive innovation that improves patient outcomes."

About Spineart

Spineart is a global fast-growing company in spine surgery innovation, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for surgeons and hospitals worldwide for the benefit of their patients. Renowned for its commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity, Spineart continues to push the boundaries of spinal surgery with its comprehensive portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies. Spineart was awarded the "Prix de l'Economie Genevoise 2022" for its contribution to technological and scientific innovations, commercial activities, job creations and ESG principles.

