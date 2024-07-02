SpineCraft and Spartan Medical Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO and ROCKVILLE, Md., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpineCraft, a leading spinal surgery implants and instruments developer and manufacturer, announces a strategic partnership with Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned and operated medical solutions company, focused on providing innovative products to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), civilian hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) across the United States. This partnership announcement furthers an existing relationship and collaboration between the two organizations, expanding access to SpineCraft's portfolio to physicians and patients at VA and DoD medical facilities worldwide.

SpineCraft Elegant Solutions for Spine Surgery

"As the spinal industry has evolved, we've seen an exponential race to the bottom driven by lower cost demands from hospital systems and group purchasing organizations (GPOs)," said Vince Proffitt, Founder & President of Spartan Medical. He adds, "to maintain profit margins, many companies in this space look to outsource manufacturing which has the potential to affect product quality and durability. Through our firm, fixed, fair pricing on two nationwide federal contracts, coupled with 16 years of independence through private ownership, we aren't held captive to the same market pressures, allowing our organization to stay laser focused on sourcing best-in-class solutions for veterans and our service men and women…proudly made right here in America!"

Wagdy Asaad, MD, President & CEO of SpineCraft expressed similar enthusiasm for the strategic partnership with Spartan, stating "we are excited to further grow our relationship with Spartan Medical in the federal government."

Brian Oliver, VP of Sales & Marketing added, "we value Vince and the Spartan team and are excited to further focus and expand this important segment of our business. This collaboration underscores SpineCraft's commitment to delivering elegant solutions to surgeons and hospitals through Spartan's contracts."

About SpineCraft

SpineCraft is a leading developer and manufacture of spinal implants and instruments, focused on providing innovative and thoughtful solutions for spine surgeons and on helping patients lead more active and productive lives. The company focuses on research, education, quality, while still placing great value in relationships, customer experience, and corporate culture. SpineCraft constantly strives to be the best and deliver on top quality over quantity.

About Spartan Medical Inc.

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities.

For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact Customer Service at [email protected] or call 888-240-8091.

SOURCE Spartan Medical Inc.