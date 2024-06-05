SpinetiX Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

HERGISWIL, Switzerland, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpinetiX today announces it has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform.

The Future of Digital Signage

As a proud member of the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, SpinetiX is advancing digital signage by streamlining the process of programmatic content integration. SpinetiX and Q-SYS work together to leverage control systems and devices to trigger content on display via the cloud in smart corporate, educational, hospitality, public environments and beyond.

"We are extremely excited to join the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This collaboration allows us to provide customers with advanced capabilities to help them communicate to their audiences with dynamic, engaging, interactive and automated content. This is a game changer! This collaboration reflects our shared vision for the future of digital signage as an interactive storytelling platform that engages audiences in new and exciting ways," says Francesco Ziliani, CEO of SpinetiX.

First CMS integrated with Q-SYS

As part of the program, SpinetiX has worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the following plugin integration with a Q-SYS Certified (developed with Q-SYS and supported by SpinetiX and Q-SYS) badge:

SpinetiX ARYA CMS Plugin (Q-SYS Certified) – SpinetiX ARYA is the first CMS integrated with Q-SYS. The SpinetiX ARYA CMS plugin establishes a secure connection with SpinetiX ARYA Enterprise accounts. It is designed to fetch Alerts configured in a user's SpinetiX ARYA Enterprise account. These alerts can range from alarm alerts (Fire, Biological, Hazardous, Environmental, Natural, National Security, Civil, Admin) to welcome messages, news, advertisements, live streams, videos, and animations.

"We are proud to have SpinetiX join our program and work collaboratively with us on a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers," says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.

Unlimited Applications

The possibilities with this Q-SYS-certified plugin are limitless, opening a vast range of applications and use-case scenarios:

Corporate Environments: Enhancing communication within smart office spaces with automated alerts and updates.

Educational Institutions and Public Spaces: Improving campus safety and communication with real-time alerts and updates, contributing to smart city and safe campus initiatives.

Hospitality: Offering guests a personalized experience with automated welcome messages and information in smart guest service environments.

To learn more, join SpinetiX (Booth W2007) and Q-SYS (Booth C5321) at InfoComm 2024, or visit www.spinetix.com/qsys and www.qsys.com/alliances-partnerships/spinetix.

About SpinetiX

At SpinetiX, we inspire businesses to unlock the potential of their story. We believe in the power of digital signage as a dynamic new storytelling platform to engage with people. For more than 15 years, we have been constantly innovating to deliver cutting-edge technology that helps our customers shine. Engineered in Switzerland, our comprehensive suite of solutions empowers businesses to realize their full potential. Whether you are looking for a plug & play solution to bring your story to life or a fully customized solution to captivate your audience, SpinetiX is your partner to successfully grow your business.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://infocomm24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1654

