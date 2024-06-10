SpinetiX Showcases the Full Potential of the iBX Family at InfoComm 2024

HERGISWIL, Switzerland, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpinetiX is set to present the full range of its all-new iBX family of digital signage players at InfoComm 2024. Building on a legacy of excellence, the iBX line of players offers cutting-edge technology and versatile performance. The players are shipping to distribution partners and are available to customers.

Robust Cutting-Edge Technology and Versatile Performance

The award-winning iBX440 has already made a significant impact on the industry by making high-resolution 4x4K video walls accessible to everyone. With four perfectly synchronized HDMI outputs and powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processor, the iBX440 delivers a seamless 4x4K video wall experience at 60 FPS. This player reflects the SpinetiX commitment to making robust technology both powerful and accessible to anyone.

In addition, the iBX410 and iBX410/W models are known for their everyday excellence and versatile performance. Powered by the latest Intel® Atom® processor, these players deliver 4K visuals at 60 FPS and are designed to meet the most diverse digital signage needs effortlessly. From corporate welcome screens to university wayfinding displays, the iBX410 series is designed to perform reliably in any signage scenario.

SpinetiX continues to prioritize mission-critical applications with the HMP400 and HMP400W players. Built with the same dedication to robustness and reliability, these models redefine the meaning of continuous operation and are designed for the most demanding installations.

Integrated with SpinetiX ARYA™ CMS

All members of the iBX family come integrated with the award-winning SpinetiX ARYA CMS, ensuring users can deliver impactful content straight out of the box. The intuitive interface, combined with powerful features like its video wall management wizard, provides an exceptional user experience, enabling easy setup and management of digital signage content.

New Opportunities for US Customers and Partners

The introduction of the iBX family at InfoComm 2024 opens new doors for SpinetiX customers and partners in the USA. "We are excited to bring the full iBX lineup to InfoComm 2024. This is a significant milestone for us as we demonstrate our commitment to delivering unmatched-quality digital signage solutions to the US market. With the players now shipping, we are enabling our customers to leverage the iBX family for the success of their next digital signage project," commented Francesco Ziliani, SpinetiX CEO.

SpinetiX DNA

All SpinetiX players carry the same DNA characterized by rock-solid reliability, purpose-built design, and powerful content tools. Each player is engineered to deliver flawless content 24/7, powered by DSOS™, the SpinetiX purpose-built signage OS. Users have access to the award-winning SpinetiX ARYA™ CMS out of the box, with options to scale up with Enterprise plans and Elementi software, ensuring scalability and flexibility for growing customer needs.

SpinetiX, part of the Intel® Partner Alliance, powers all its players with Intel® processors. This shared commitment to digital signage allows SpinetiX to deliver cutting-edge performance and reliability while making decades of SpinetiX know-how accessible to all.

For more details about the SpinetiX iBX family of players visit: www.spinetix.com/ibx.

About SpinetiX:

At SpinetiX, we inspire businesses to unlock the potential of their story. We believe in the power of digital signage as a dynamic new storytelling platform to engage with people. For more than 15 years, we have been constantly innovating to deliver cutting-edge technology that helps our customers shine. Engineered in Switzerland, our comprehensive suite of solutions empowers businesses to realize their full potential. Whether you are looking for a plug & play solution to bring your story to life or a fully customized solution to captivate your audience, SpinetiX is your partner to successfully grow your business.

Learn more at www.spinetix.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://infocomm24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1654.

