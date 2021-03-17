Spinnaker Consultants Honored with 2021 Supply Chain Pros to Know Awards

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker, the global provider of supply chain consulting services, announced today that George Fowler, Sandra Kendall, Daniel O'Brien, and Kevin Chan have been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine as 2021 Pros to Know. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

George Fowler is a Group Vice President in Spinnaker's Supply Chain business unit where he leads the firm's Planning Systems Implementation and Managed Services Practice. An industry veteran, George brings more than 25 years of experience in Supply Chain and Business Process Management experience to Spinnaker's team. An expert in technology-enabled supply chain transformations, George has been a key figure in driving various aspects of the Digital Transformation Era into the Supply Chain planning arena by helping companies to weave capabilities such as integrated optimization planning and machine learning into practical business approaches. George has also spent the better part of the past year helping companies navigate the debilitating impacts of the Global Pandemic by sharing methods to build more resilient supply chains.

Sandra Kendall is an experienced consultant and project manager focused on the design, development, implementation, and adoption of new business processes and technology solutions. She has over 20 years of experience working in industry and as a consultant, focused on supply chain systems. That work entails planning, designing, implementing, and supporting state-of-the-art supply chain programs both domestically and internationally. As a highly skilled program manager, Ms. Kendall has led multiple large-scale initiatives, providing project and program oversight blended with functional and technical expertise to ensure successful projects.

Dan O'Brien is a Director in Spinnaker's Supply Chain Management Consulting Practice and focuses primarily on providing Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and Demand/Supply Planning consulting services to Spinnaker's consulting clients. He has considerable experience on a wide variety of engagements including supply chain strategy, S&OP, demand/supply planning, supply chain performance management, financial analysis, and business process re-engineering, helping clients achieve significant costs savings and customer service improvements. Mr. O'Brien has over 20 years of experience in operational and consulting roles helping companies design and improve supply chain performance.

Kevin Chan is a seasoned supply chain professional with more than 20 years of high-tech and semiconductor experience. He has led planning teams as a member of the business, served as a member of technology implementation teams tasked with designing and implementing planning systems. Mr. Chan specializes in supply planning and order promising business processes and implementing the systems to manage these processes. He has spent time managing global supply planning teams, establishing new planning strategy to drive down cost and improving delivery performance. Additionally, he has managed new product introduction projects and helped establish new supply base in Asia to lower production cost and expand manufacturing capacity.

"Congratulations to the four Spinnaker consultants recognized as Supply Chain Pros-to-Know. Having four consultants receive the award this year speaks to the depth of experience and expertise on our Spinnaker team. Being named a 'Pro to Know' recognizes their contributions and the value they help bring to our clients. We're proud to have them on our team!" said John Sharkey, Spinnaker's SVP of Consulting.

"While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

