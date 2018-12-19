Spinnaker Hires Industry Veteran Stefan Achilles to Support Growth of Planning Systems Practice

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker , the international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced today that it has hired Stefan Achilles as Vice President of Consulting in the firm's Planning Systems practice.

At Spinnaker, Stefan will leverage his more than 20 years of experience in management, technology, and consulting services practice leadership to help continue to expand and grow Spinnaker's Planning Systems practice and offerings. In addition to leading programs with Spinnaker clients, he will be responsible for several key strategic growth initiatives.

An industry veteran, Stefan began his career in 1996 with pioneering supply chain planning software vendor Numetrix, continuing with JD Edwards after Numetrix was acquired in 1999. Since 2001, Stefan has been a Vice President and Managing Director at consulting firm Metachain and successor firm Avata, a leading Oracle Value Chain Planning and Execution services company where at various times he led the global sales, consulting, and cloud services organizations and also helped lead the firm's global expansion. In addition to practice management, Stefan has a strong track record delivering successful supply chain planning implementations focusing on both business process transformation and systems integration.

"We are extremely pleased to have Stefan join Spinnaker. He brings passion, expertise, and many years of relevant experience and will play an instrumental role in helping us to expand our services to execute our growth strategy and to grow our market presence." said Spinnaker Planning Systems Group Vice President, George Fowler.

About Spinnaker

Founded in 2002, Spinnaker is a supply chain services company that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by a developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Our services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement the process and technology solutions to improve Demand/Supply Planning, Procurement and Sourcing, Logistics and Warehousing, and Reverse Logistics business performance. Spinnaker offers a unique service delivery model that combines the strength of deeply experienced management and technology consultants with a seasoned team of business process outsourcing (BPO) and 3rd-party logistics (3PL) professionals. Spinnaker has offices in Boston, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Memphis, Pittsburgh, London, and Singapore. To learn more about this announcement, contact us at our website or call +1-877-476-0576.

