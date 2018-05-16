Spinnaker Presents Awards at JDA FOCUS 2018 in Orlando, FL

On May 7th, Spinnaker team members, George Fowler, Brad Murach, and Ken Poore presented five clients with awards to highlight the meaningful results they achieved in partnership with Spinnaker over the past year. The annual VIP reception took place at the Presidential Suite at the Orlando World Center Marriott. Participants at the reception took the opportunity to network and share supply chain innovations and thought leadership amongst their peers.

The 2018 winners included a diverse industry mix of companies that have leveraged JDA software and Spinnaker consulting services to achieve supply chain ROI over the past year:

Mills Fleet Farm won the "Organizational Transformation" award for successfully implementing major changes in their planning organization, processes and systems a short period of time

won the "Organizational Transformation" award for successfully implementing major changes in their planning organization, processes and systems a short period of time The "Rapid Results" award, highlighting a project that made a significant impact in a short amount of time, was awarded to Coca-Cola Bottling Consolidated Company for their customized demand and fulfillment planning training initiative

PVH won the "Solution Innovation" award for a large-scale JDA-enabled transformation to bring their various business units onto a common planning platform with a common process framework

BIC with the "Raising the Bar" award for a successful factory scheduling initiative that unlocked meaningful capacity needed to meet demand

Finally, the coveted "Hall of Fame" award went to Mars for their dedication to solution evolution and innovation using the JDA platform

George Fowler, Spinnaker's Group Vice President of Planning Systems, commented, "At Spinnaker, we measure our success by the results we deliver to our clients. 2018 has been a year of growth and tremendous achievements for us as well as our clients. We are pleased to present our clients with awards that showcase their hard work and dedication as well as improving their overall JDA supply chain processes with the help of Spinnaker as their partner. These companies continuously look for new ways to drive business benefit into their organizations and we are pleased to be a part of our clients' success story to achieve their strategic goals. We can't wait for celebrate again next year in Dallas!"

In 2017, Spinnaker's JDA practice recorded another banner year of significant growth and revenue generation, delivering services to more than 23 of the world's largest companies. Spinnaker is a leading, full-service planning solutions provider, specializing in integrating Supply Chain Business Optimization with JDA technology. Spinnaker's broader set of services include supply chain strategy, business process reengineering, organizational change management, and custom application training services. Spinnaker also provides digital transformation services that include managed services of on-premise, JDA Cloud and customer owned virtual private cloud deployments, and JDA-focused data governance.

About Spinnaker

Founded in 2002, Spinnaker is a supply chain services company that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Our services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement the process and technology solutions to improve Demand/Supply Planning, Procurement and Sourcing, Logistics and Warehousing, and Reverse Logistics business performance. Spinnaker offers a unique service delivery model that combines the strength of deeply experienced management and technology consultants with a seasoned team of business process outsourcing (BPO) and 3rd-party logistics (3PL) professionals. Spinnaker has offices in Boston, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Memphis, Pittsburgh, London, and Singapore. To learn more about this announcement, contact us at our website or call +1-877-476-0576.

Spinnaker Marketing Contact:

Molly Culleiton

Marketing Manager

+1 412.733.5018

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spinnaker-presents-awards-at-jda-focus-2018-in-orlando-fl-300649610.html

SOURCE Spinnaker

Related Links

http://www.spinnakersupport.com

