Spinnaker SCA Welcomes Rick Groth as Vice President of Applied SCM Technologies

DENVER, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker SCA, the leading supply chain consulting firm providing end-to-end supply chain strategy, planning and execution services, is pleased to announce Rick Groth as VP of Applied SCM Technologies. As part of the supply chain industry's rapid adoption of new technologies for SaaS and cloud computing, the deliberate introduction and integration of these technologies into our delivery framework has never been more imperative. Rick will help to lead the strategy and delivery of these technologies at Spinnaker SCA.

Rick joins us with over 20 years of experience as a supply chain technology leader specializing in optimizing business processes, deploying innovative solutions, and implementing forecasting analytics and supply chain planning platforms across various industries. During this time, he has received multiple honors and patents for contributions to the field of supply chain optimization, applied technology, and predictive analytics.

Prior to Spinnaker SCA, Rick was the VP of Global Value Chain Technologies - Global Planning Systems at PVH Corp., one of the largest apparel companies in the world, where he oversaw the technology strategy, investment analysis, and technology deployment for global planning systems. In previous roles, Rick held leadership positions in information technology, consulting, business planning, business process reengineering, and research and development, and has experience in the retail, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, manufacturing, and automotive sectors.

"I am excited to join the Spinnaker SCA team to expand our Applied Supply Chain Management Technology capabilities," says Rick. "We believe this is a pivotal time in the supply chain technology space with the capability for step function improvements in how data is shared across the supply chain to improve transparency, reduce friction, and apply analytics to solve supply chain business problems in new and innovative ways. At Spinnaker SCA, we are partnering with leading solution providers and leveraging our deep experience, tools and technology assets to provide services and products that will drive value creation across manufacturing, consumer products, logistics and retail organizations."

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services consulting firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Execution Consulting Services. We pride ourselves on being the TRUSTED, GO-TO partner for our clients when it comes to all things Supply Chain. Spinnaker SCA specializes in designing and building agile supply chains optimized for the complexities of the modern world and we create value by unlocking business and technology capabilities to accelerate transformation. Offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Supply Chain Execution, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, and Change Management consulting services and Supply Chain Data Science.

Delivering Supply Chain Excellence! We Enable People, Process and Technology focused Transformation.

To learn more please visit www.spinnakersca.com

For strategic supply chain staffing services, visit www.pros2plan.com/ to learn more about our staffing division.

SOURCE Spinnaker SCA