Spinnaker Support Announces First Half 2019 Highlights

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced first half highlight for the period ending June 30, 2019.

First Half 2019 Highlights

Record revenues, due in part to increased sales and higher customer retention rates.

Now partnering globally with IBM through its multi-vendor IT support service program. Spinnaker Support will deliver third-party support to IBM's enterprise application customers to help them improve OEM spend efficiency and achieve a superior support experience.

Added virtual patching, powered by McAfee, to reinforce Spinnaker Support's Seven-Point Security Solution.

Seven-Point Security Solution. Now providing "lift and shift" services to co-locate and then manage Oracle Enterprise and Infrastructure applications in the public cloud (AWS).

Fortified Sybase support capabilities to further capitalize on SAP's waning emphasis on the world-class database management solution.

Interest and new customer adoption of third-party support continued to accelerate in Korea and Japan .

. Expanded operations in Western Europe , including relocation of regional headquarters to central London . Added new customers and renewed existing customers in EMEA

, including relocation of regional headquarters to central . Added new customers and renewed existing customers in EMEA According to the 2019 customer satisfaction survey, more than 500 responses rated our service at a 98.6% satisfaction level – the industry's highest-rated provider.

Honored with several 2019 International Stevie Awards, including the Gold for Customer Service Leader of the Year ( Devan Brua , Vice President of Compliance and Risk) and Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year.

, Vice President of Compliance and Risk) and Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year. Became the first third-party software support provider to earn Cyber Essentials certification, enhancing Spinnaker Support's growing Oracle and SAP security portfolio for UK-based customers. The company is fully ISO 27001:2013 certified and remains committed to best-in-class data management processes.

"Demand continues to increase at a fast pace for our unique and expanding blend of award-winning Oracle and SAP services," said Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support. "Wins are coming from many places as more enterprises around the world embrace third-party software support. It is a more comprehensive, responsive, and lower-cost support alternative that enables innovation and breaks the grip of software vendor lock-in. Most importantly, our customers remain the most highly satisfied and willing to recommend in the industry, which helps explain why more customers are switching from our primary third-party support competitor than ever before."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the fastest growing and highest-rated global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more personalized and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual support fees, and can remain on their current software releases for as long as they desire. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while we help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, select next-generation SAP solutions, Sybase, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, PeopleSoft, and more. For more information, visit our website.

Michelle Wilkinson

1-720-4575442

mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

SOURCE Spinnaker

Related Links

http://www.spinnakersupport.com

