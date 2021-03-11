Spinnaker Support Now an Approved Vendor on the California Software License Program

DENVER, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the premier global provider of enterprise software support services for Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce, today announced they are an approved vendor on the California Software License Program (SLP) for Oracle third-party support.

For public sector organizations in California, it is now easier to do business with Spinnaker Support, especially given the need for RFPs is eliminated. With average savings of at least 50% per year on Oracle support fees, funds can be redirected to accelerate innovation or address budget deficits depending on the department's mandate.

"The California public sector can benefit significantly by replacing Oracle-provided support, which in recent years has become more of a self-service portal," stated Kurt Moydell, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. "Internal staff will save time spent researching issues and can now develop new technical abilities. Our concierge-style support gives customers a more personalized experience with access to highly experienced Oracle engineers who will respond in minutes. Transitioning to Spinnaker Support requires zero disruption to your existing Oracle environment."

Over 1,300 organizations from all types of industries trust Spinnaker Support to keep all their systems safe, secure, and operational while resolving issues that arise promptly.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading global provider of third-party support, managed services, and consulting for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce customers benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable services for their enterprise applications and technologies. Whether you need immediate help for high-priority issue resolution, ongoing monitoring and development, or project-based consulting, we have you covered. Since 2008, our award-winning services, exacting standards, and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,300 organizations in 104 countries. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit our website.

About the Software Licensing Program

The Software Licensing Program (SLP) was established in January 1994 and is administered by the Department of General Services, Procurement Division. Extensive software discounts are negotiated with major software publishers that are then passed on to the State, through the SLP contracts established with authorized participating re-sellers.

Media contact: Michelle Wilkinson, 720-457-5442, [email protected]

SOURCE Spinnaker Support

