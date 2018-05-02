Spinnaker to Exhibit at JDA FOCUS 2018 in Orlando, Florida

Spinnaker will attend and exhibit at the global conference to share the message of choosing the right partner for implementing, upgrading, and optimizing JDA enabled supply chains. Spinnaker attends and sponsors this event to share with a global audience the fantastic work they support at Fortune 500 companies who have chosen JDA. George Fowler, Spinnaker's Vice President of JDA Consulting and Support Services, stated, "We look forward to JDA FOCUS every year as it is the singular event for networking with current and prospective clients, sharing the Spinnaker story of delivering real change, real impact, and real results." George Fowler and his team of JDA functional and technical experts will be available for private meetings to discuss opportunities to get the most out of JDA enabled supply chains.

The theme for Spinnaker's participation this year is Expect More to Achieve More. Companies invest millions of dollars each year to achieve the promise of supply chain ROI. Given the competitive landscape they are facing, Spinnaker believes it's time to expect more from your delivery company.

In 2017, Spinnaker's JDA practice recorded another record year of significant growth and revenue generation. Spinnaker is a leader for JDA services, executing transformative implementations of JDA Eight across multiple industries, including: Food and Beverage, Chemical, Distribution, Retail and Telecommunications. The Spinnaker team has also done assessment and roadmap work for the newest JDA module. By delivering on client's expectations in terms of budget and timeframe, Spinnaker demonstrates subject matter expertise and has achieved tangible results for clients. The introduction of value added services including Organizational Transformation, Data Governance Management, and Advanced Training round out a compelling set of offerings that enhances the rapid integration and resilience of Spinnaker implemented JDA solutions across the client base.

Join us at Booth #33A to discuss how you can expect more to achieve more with Spinnaker!

About Spinnaker

Founded in 2002, Spinnaker is a supply chain services company that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Our services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement the process and technology solutions to improve Demand/Supply Planning, Procurement and Sourcing, Logistics and Warehousing, and Reverse Logistics business performance. Spinnaker offers a unique service delivery model that combines the strength of deeply experienced management and technology consultants with a seasoned team of business process outsourcing (BPO) and 3rd-party logistics (3PL) professionals. Spinnaker has offices in Boston, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Memphis, Pittsburgh, London, and Singapore. To learn more about this announcement, visit our website, or call +1-877-476-0576.

