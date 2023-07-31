Spinning Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2022 to 2027|Favorable government policies to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spinning machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 1,811.85 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.81% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to contribute 92% to the growth by 2027. This is due to the demand from countries like China, India, and Bangladesh. The steady growth of cotton prices has been beneficial for spinning machinery manufacturers, enabling better production planning and cost estimation. In India, the cost of producing one pound of yarn is below 10 cents, making it a cost-effective option compared to many other countries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spinning Machinery Market 2023-2027

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Spinning Machinery Market: Market Dynamics

Key drivers

Favorable government policies is the key factor driving market growth. The industrial sector is experiencing growth due to favorable government policies, leading to numerous investments and developments. In the textile industry, India has introduced a policy allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route. Companies investing in this sector must inform the Reserve Bank of India within 30 days of remitting the investment. This policy is anticipated to attract significant investments in the textile sector, resulting in increased demand for spinning machinery.

Major Trends

Mergers and acquisitions are the major trends in the market. The market's promising growth potential is motivating vendors to engage in mergers and acquisitions as a strategy to expand their customer base and market presence. To stay competitive, companies in the market are actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions. For example, Rieter acquired three businesses, including the automatic winding machine business, from Saurer in April 2022. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High cotton prices affecting the spinning industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Cotton plays a key role as a primary raw material in the textile industry. The increasing prices of cotton have a significant impact on the entire textile sector. China and India hold dominant positions as leading producers and suppliers of cotton. As the demand for cotton surpasses its supply, cotton prices have been on the rise, resulting in a decrease in exports and subsequently affecting the demand for textile machinery in apparel manufacturing. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Spinning Machinery Market Players:

The spinning machinery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Amarnaathh Engineering, ATE Pvt. Ltd., Camozzi Group SpA, JINGWEI Textile Machinery Co. Ltd., Jutex Industries Pvt. Ltd., JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Naugra Machines India, Perfect Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Prism Machinery Ltd., Rieter Holding AG, SAURER AG, Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co. Ltd., SSB Tex Engineering, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., Trutzschler Group SE, VANDEWIELE NV, and Zhejiang Taitan Co. Ltd.

Spinning Machinery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the spinning machinery market by application (textiles, clothing, and others), product (short-staple spindles, long-staple spindles, and open-end rotors), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The textiles segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The APAC region is experiencing strong demand for spinning machinery in the textile industry. Various governments in the region offer tax incentives to encourage textile entrepreneurs to invest in modern machinery, thereby enhancing the quality of the textiles they produce. This support from governments has contributed to the increased demand for spinning machinery in the APAC textile sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered.

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The metal machining market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17.17 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others), product (laser cutting machine, plasma cutting machine, flame cutting machine, and waterjet cutting machine), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). The increased investment in infrastructure is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The robotic simulator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.04% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,126.58 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (robotic production, robotic maintenance, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing need for robotic simulation is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Spinning Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1811.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 92% Key countries China, India, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amarnaathh Engineering, ATE Pvt. Ltd., Camozzi Group SpA, JINGWEI Textile Machinery Co. Ltd., Jutex Industries Pvt. Ltd., JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Naugra Machines India, Perfect Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Prism Machinery Ltd., Rieter Holding AG, SAURER AG, Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co. Ltd., SSB Tex Engineering, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., Trutzschler Group SE, VANDEWIELE NV, and Zhejiang Taitan Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global spinning machinery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global spinning machinery market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Short-staple spindles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Short-staple spindles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Short-staple spindles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Short-staple spindles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Short-staple spindles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Long-staple spindles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Long-staple spindles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Long-staple spindles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Long-staple spindles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Long-staple spindles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Open-end rotors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Open-end rotors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Open-end rotors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Open-end rotors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Open-end rotors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ATE Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: ATE Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ATE Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: ATE Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Camozzi Group SpA

Exhibit 122: Camozzi Group SpA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Camozzi Group SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Camozzi Group SpA - Key offerings

12.5 JINGWEI Textile Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: JINGWEI Textile Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: JINGWEI Textile Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: JINGWEI Textile Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Murata Machinery Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Prism Machinery Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Prism Machinery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Prism Machinery Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Prism Machinery Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Rieter Holding AG

Exhibit 142: Rieter Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Rieter Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Rieter Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Rieter Holding AG - Segment focus

12.11 SAURER AG

Exhibit 146: SAURER AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: SAURER AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: SAURER AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: SAURER AG - Segment focus

12.12 Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 157: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Trutzschler Group SE

Exhibit 162: Trutzschler Group SE - Overview



Exhibit 163: Trutzschler Group SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Trutzschler Group SE - Key offerings

12.16 VANDEWIELE NV

Exhibit 165: VANDEWIELE NV - Overview



Exhibit 166: VANDEWIELE NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: VANDEWIELE NV - Key offerings

12.17 Zhejiang Taitan Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Zhejiang Taitan Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Zhejiang Taitan Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Zhejiang Taitan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio