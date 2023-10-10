Spinning Machinery Market to increase by USD 1.81 billion during 2022-2027, Upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spinning machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 1.81 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Textiles, Clothing, and Others), Product (Short-staple spindles, Long-staple spindles, and Open-end rotors), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detail information by purchasing the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spinning Machinery Market 2023-2027

Favorable government policies are the key factor driving market growth. The industrial sector is experiencing growth due to favorable government policies, leading to numerous investments and developments. In the textile industry, India has introduced a policy allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route. Companies investing in this sector must inform the Reserve Bank of India within 30 days of remitting the investment. This policy is anticipated to attract significant investments in the textile sector, resulting in increased demand for spinning machinery. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the spinning machinery market: Amarnaathh Engineering, ATE Pvt. Ltd., Camozzi Group SpA, JINGWEI Textile Machinery Co. Ltd., Jutex Industries Pvt. Ltd., JWELL Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Naugra Machines India, Perfect Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Prism Machinery Ltd., Rieter Holding AG, SAURER AG, Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co. Ltd., SSB Tex Engineering, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., Trutzschler Group SE, VANDEWIELE NV, and Zhejiang Taitan Co. Ltd.

Spinning Machinery Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.34% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Mergers and acquisitions are the major trends in the market.

Challenges

High cotton prices affecting the spinning industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Keg Segments:

The textiles segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The APAC region is experiencing strong demand for spinning machinery in the textile industry. Various governments in the region offer tax incentives to encourage textile entrepreneurs to invest in modern machinery, thereby enhancing the quality of the textiles they produce. This support from governments has contributed to the increased demand for spinning machinery in the APAC textile sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

