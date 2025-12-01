Spinogenix Announces World Health Organization Approval of 'tazbentetol' as International Non-Proprietary Name for SPG302

Tazbentetol is a First-in-Class, Synaptic Regenerative Investigation Therapy for Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Schizophrenia and Glaucoma

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinogenix, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class therapeutics that restore synapses to improve the lives of patients worldwide, today announced that the International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Expert Committee of the World Health Organization approved 'tazbentetol' as the non-proprietary name of the Company's synaptic regenerative therapy, SPG302.

Tazbentetol is an oral investigational therapy being developed to restore synaptic function in neurodegenerative and psychiatric conditions including Alzheimer's disease, ALS and schizophrenia. The unique synaptic regenerative activity is positioned as a first-in-class therapeutic with the potential to reverse declines in cognitive, motor, respiratory and sensory function.

"Approval of the non-proprietary name tazbentetol is an important milestone in the development and potential future commercialization of our synaptic regenerative therapies," said Dr. Stella Sarraf, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Spinogenix. "With the planned announcement of topline results for our Phase 2a study in Alzheimer's disease at CTAD and in ALS at MNDA conferences this week, and upcoming completion of enrollment for our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in schizophrenia, receiving this INN marks another important step in the advancement of tazbentetol as a potential restorative therapeutic for patients seeking new treatments."

Commonly referred to as a generic name, each INN is a unique name used to identify pharmaceutical substances or active pharmaceutical ingredients. Each active substance that is to be marketed as a pharmaceutical must be granted a unique name of worldwide acceptability to ensure clear identification, safe prescription and dispensing of medicines to patients.

About Tazbentetol

Tazbentetol (formerly SPG302) is an oral investigational therapy being developed as a regenerative treatment for neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases with the unique potential to restore synapses, the key connections between neurons that allow people to think, plan, remember, and control movement. The synaptic regenerative activity of Tazbentetol represents a first-in-class approach to treating these diseases and has the potential to reverse declines in cognitive, motor, respiratory, and sensory function. Tazbentetol is being evaluated as an investigational therapeutic in three disease indications: Alzheimer's disease (NCT06427668), ALS (NCT05882695) and Schizophrenia (NCT06442462). Tazbentetol currently has Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of ALS.

About Spinogenix

Current treatments for neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions primarily focus on slowing disease progression or minimizing symptoms, leaving many without hope for improvement. Spinogenix is aiming to transform the treatment of these conditions through its pioneering first-in-class and paradigm-shifting synaptic regenerative and synaptic corrective therapeutics designed to restore depleted synapses and reverse synaptic degeneration and dysfunction – offering patients and their families a new reality of hope.

Spinogenix is developing two novel therapeutics: Tazbentetol, which triggers neurons to produce new glutamatergic synapses and restore cognitive, motor, and other functions in ALS, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and other diseases; and SPG601, which works at the synaptic level to correct specific dysfunctions in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) that underlie many core symptoms. The company has received FDA Orphan Drug and EMA designations for ALS as well as FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for FXS. More information on Spinogenix can be found at www.spinogenix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

