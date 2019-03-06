SPINS and The Data Council Expand Partnership, Bringing Unprecedented Health and Wellness Insight to Item Set Up

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, the leading wellness-focused data technology company, and The Data Council, the leading provider of verified and standardized product data and images, today announced their expanded partnership which will infuse The Data Council's IX-ONE platform with SPINS health and wellness insights, providing brands, retailers, and their partners with increased item-level transparency and completeness as well as a highly efficient one-stop integrated solution.

The partnership will bring to bear a series of solutions in 2019 encompassing a full spectrum of Item-level data, from product images to supply chain, to health and wellness, to diets, to sustainability and beyond. This robust data flow will infuse value into every touch point between suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and their partners including decisions and solutions related to sourcing, vendor selection, category management, shopper engagement and more. Mutual clients of SPINS and those in the IX-ONE exchange will be better positioned to react to market needs for increased transparency, visibility into health benefits and sustainability information in a timely fashion with greater operational efficiency.

"Today's item set up solutions are often fragmented, jeopardizing data quality, accuracy, depth and completeness when it comes to health and wellness," said Irina Mazur, President of SPINS Product Intelligence. "Retailers and brands with access to comprehensive item details will succeed in the battle for shopper acquisition and loyalty and will secure their position in the market. This partnership raises the bar, putting our customers well ahead of their competition from the start."

"By collaborating with SPINS, we are able to enhance our services and provide all-inclusive access needed to go to market," said Ian Haldimann, President of Advantage's Technology Platforms. "The result is faster speed-to-shelf with greater operational efficiency and an elevated loyalty experience for the brand."

About SPINS:

SPINS is the leading wellness-focused data technology company, providing performance analytics, trend forecasting, and customer activation solutions for the Natural Products Industry and a passionate advocate of better-for-you brands. Learn more at www.spins.com.

About The Data Council:

The Data Council is a division of Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of customizable and technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. The Data Council's IX-ONE platform is the industry's choice for product data and images. Launched in collaboration with industry-leading retailers, distributors, brokers and associations, we combine rich packaging data and images with a robust member base to revolutionize the exchange of product information across the industry. Learn more at www.TheDataCouncil.com.

