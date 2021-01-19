SPINS Announces Growth Investment Led by Warburg Pincus

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, a leading wellness-focused data, analytics and technology provider in the U.S., today announced a significant investment from Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic and Georgian. The growth investment will support future strategic initiatives, including sales and marketing expansion, retail partner value expansion, new product development, and new vertical expansion. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For two decades, SPINS has been a passionate advocate for the Natural and Specialty Products Industry. SPINS is committed to laying the foundation for the next generation of growth, providing dynamic data, actionable insights, unmatched product attributions, and digital activation solutions. SPINS established the common language across the health and wellness ecosystem for all key stakeholders, including retailers, brands, distributors and consumers.

"Our mission has always been to increase the presence and accessibility of natural and better-for-you products that help people live their healthiest and best lives and drive sustainable production practices in North America. This mission, combined with our expertise in product intelligence and unrivaled insights, is leading to more vibrant living for consumers and bigger success of our clients," said Tony Olson, Founder & CEO, SPINS LLC. "We are beyond thrilled to take our vision to the next level with Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic and Georgian by leveraging their global resources and experience in data and information businesses to enable SPINS to meet the rapidly growing demand for our services."

"SPINS is the leading provider of omni-channel and retailer-specific product measurement, mission-critical performance data, and unique insights into consumer trends and digital activation. We are incredibly excited to partner with Tony and the rest of the SPINS team," said Stephanie Geveda, Managing Director, Head of Business Services, Warburg Pincus. "This investment underscores our long-term commitment to strategically invest in market-leading, vertical-specific B2B information services businesses that capture unique data," added Justin Sadrian, Managing Director, Technology, Warburg Pincus.

"SPINS has developed a highly-differentiated industry platform that serves as a pivotal source for business performance and market information to retail and consumer brands. Supported by Tony's strategic vision, SPINS continuously innovates on its platform to meet customers' evolving needs, which has allowed the company to build deep relationships in the wellness retail market," said Peter Munzig, Managing Director, General Atlantic. "We're looking forward to working alongside the SPINS team as they continue to expand the reach of their suite of digital solutions to address untapped growth opportunities in the market."

"SPINS has been on a mission to accelerate the rapidly growing Natural and Specialty Products Industry by providing unique insights to retailers and brands," said Margaret Wu, Lead Investor at Georgian. "The company's rich dataset has enabled the team to develop a high-value AI roadmap that will drastically enhance its product intelligence offerings. We are excited to partner with SPINS on this journey and support the team in helping customers realize greater value, faster."

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Reed Smith LLP served as legal advisor for SPINS.

About SPINS

SPINS LLC is a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry. Over the past two decades, SPINS' investments have led to a common language used across the industry as well as laid the foundation for the next generation of innovation, while providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that drive growth for our clients & partners and contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $56 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 190 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus has been a long-time, active investor in vertical-specific data and information businesses, with investments including, Reorg Research, Intelligent Medical Objects, RS Energy, CAMP Systems, Gordian Group, Interactive Data Corporation, and TurnItIn. Warburg Pincus also has significant experience investing across the food and food retail technology value chain, with investments including, Certified Sciences, GA Foods, and Grubhub Seamless, Salsify, and Trax. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $86 billion in over 910 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 175 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

About Georgian

Georgian is a fintech company investing in high growth software companies that harness the power of data in a trustworthy way. At Georgian, we're building a platform to provide a better experience of growth capital to software company CEOs and their teams. Georgian's platform is designed to identify and accelerate the best growth-stage software companies, taking an intelligent, data-first approach to solving the key challenges CEOs face as they grow their businesses. Based in Toronto, Georgian's team brings together software entrepreneurs, machine learning experts, experienced operators and investment professionals. For more information, visit https://georgian.io/.

