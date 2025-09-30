SPINS INTRODUCES NEW COMMERCIAL PLATFORMS, SIGNALING STRATEGIC EXPANSION

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, the leading provider of data, insights, and commerce solutions that power the entire CPG ecosystem, today announces two new commercial platforms designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of brands, retailers, and business leaders as they contend with industry disruption, and to position the company for rapid, relevant growth.

For more than three decades, SPINS has been the trusted language of CPG intelligence—empowering innovative, fast-growing brands and retailers, along with analytics teams, with data and insights on point-of-sale behavior and product attributes to drive critical growth decisions. Today, the company is building on that foundation by extending its expertise into digital marketing (SPINS Journey) and AI enablement (SPINS Foundry).

Across every industry, but especially the CPG and grocery space, a confluence of disruptors is changing where, how, and why people purchase products. As "conscious consumption" broadens to more people and categories, the lines between brick-and-mortar and digital commerce are blurring, and AI is reshaping discovery and purchase.

SPINS' growth has been accelerated through strategic acquisitions and organic investments over the past two years, adding or enhancing capabilities in digital experiences, shopper engagement, digital product data, and real-time, hyperlocal data to strengthen its ability to help customers navigate this new era.

Anchored in Trust, Focused on the Future

"SPINS has long been the trusted language of our industry, giving brands and retailers clarity and confidence," said Jay Margolis, CEO of SPINS. "As the CPG industry adapts to the realities of anywhere commerce, purpose-driven consumption, and AI-powered engagement, our new framework, anchored in Foundry, Intelligence, and Journey, provides the tools and insights to navigate disruption and shape the next era of growth."

By integrating these platforms, SPINS extends its capabilities to be a purpose-built growth partner for the entire CPG ecosystem—equipping brands and retailers to anticipate disruption, adapt quickly, and thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace.

A purposeful organization of products and services

SPINS Intelligence : Decode performance and market dynamics. An AI insights platform using leading market data and deep analytics to uncover opportunities, sell with excellence, and innovate the next generation of products





: An AI insights platform using leading market data and deep analytics to uncover opportunities, sell with excellence, and innovate the next generation of products SPINS Journey : Engage with shoppers. Anywhere. A modern marketing platform designed to orchestrate shopper journeys from discovery to purchase on physical, digital, and agentic shelves.





: A modern marketing platform designed to orchestrate shopper journeys from discovery to purchase on physical, digital, and agentic shelves. SPINS Foundry: Power the digital and agentic shelf. A data platform for applications and agents, powering the way products are surfaced, adapted, and optimized across channels.

About SPINS

SPINS is the leading CPG growth partner, uniting data, technology, and expertise to power discovery, decode choice, and engage shoppers with confidence. Anchored in three commercial platforms—SPINS Foundry, SPINS Intelligence, and SPINS Journey—SPINS empowers brands and retailers to navigate disruption, unlock growth, and build a healthier, more sustainable future.

SOURCE SPINS