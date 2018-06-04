SPINS Welcomes Rosemary Haefner as Chief People Officer

Haefner brings a wealth of expertise to the role, particularly in building world-class global teams and company cultures that support rapid growth. Throughout her career, Haefner has been instrumental in reimagining people and culture initiatives, leadership practices, total rewards design, and leveraging human capital technology and analytics.

"With Rosemary's proven history of remarkable achievement and talent for fostering wellness in company culture, I know she brings both the deep understanding and the powerful vision SPINS needs to build on our unique foundation," said SPINS' CEO, Tony Olson. "As our company learns, grows, and scales to expand our impact on health & wellness in retail and beyond, Rosemary will help us do that – bringing focus and clarity to individual roles and deepening collaboration across SPINS at large."

Haefner comes to SPINS most recently from CareerBuilder, where, in her role as chief human resources officer, she regularly addressed industry forums on a variety of employment-related topics and provided commentary to leading media outlets such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. During her tenure, Haefner created a human resources platform that helped the company scale from a U.S.-based media company to a global software organization.

"The theme that runs through my background is guiding organizations through change, and I look forward to bringing what I've learned about creating successful growth environments to SPINS," Haefner said. "SPINS' future is very bright, and the opportunity to strengthen people operations and company culture will help us scale in the healthiest and most successful ways for years to come."

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural and Specialty Products Industries, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high-growth area to connect people with the brands they need and love.

