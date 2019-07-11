SpinSci Converges EHR Platforms with Collaboration Technologies for Personalization of Healthcare Workflows

ADDISON, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpinSci expands the reach in the marketplace now with listing in Epic's App Orchard Marketplace and continued relations with Cisco's SolutionsPlus Program. SpinSci's solution is extensible to other EHR providers like Cerner and Meditech along with Twilio and Amazon Connect cloud platforms.

SpinSci delivers Cisco Contact Center integration with Epic to deliver AI-driven contextual patient interactions. SpinSci further automates repetitive tasks using next-generation RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and RDA (Robotic Desktop Automation).

"Building on our relationship with Cisco and our solution listing in Epic's App Orchard Marketplace will bolster our core offering and further deepens our footprint in the Healthcare vertical." – Rajit Kumar, CEO SpinSci Technologies, LLC

Solution Elements:

Cisco Contact Center and Electronic Health Records, such as Epic:

Cisco Contact Center communications can further be embedded into EHRs such as Epic. Providers can enjoy the rich features and capabilities of Cisco Contact Center from a dashboard that can be easily invoked from inside of an EHR session. The solution is compatible with the latest versions of Cisco Contact Center platforms.

Intent-based SpinSci solution:

Embedding a seamless dashboard directly inside Cisco Finesse, Cisco's contact center communication platform, agents and staff can have instant access to patient information upon receiving a call. Given the empowerment of directly pulling all relevant patient details onto the dashboard from EHRs, staff members & clinicians can disambiguate patient intent quickly and decisively without the need to switch through multiple applications.

Benefits to Healthcare Providers:

Patient Personalization

Each patient has a unique digital signature that is used by SpinSci to extract meaningful data from EHR systems. This data is used to customize the patient experience on a per session basis. Patients have the flexibility to have omni-channel access to the health provider through self-service IVR, chatbots, live agents, or a combination thereof.

Automation of Patient Access Workflows

SpinSci's Patient Access Care (PAC) streamlines and improves all the touch-points throughout the Patient Journey. Out of the box workflows that have been optimized through digitization and automation include Scheduling, Billing, Referral, Nurse triage, and Pharmacy refill.

About SpinSci:

Founded in 2005 in Dallas, TX, SpinSci brings enriched communication experiences across a variety of highly regulated industries. With a key focus in the healthcare vertical, SpinSci has served over 100 Fortune 500 companies and over 50,000 clinical and non-clinical agents with its intent-based omni-channel communication solutions. SpinSci solutions are now available in industry leading market places such as Epic App Orchard Marketplace, Cisco SolutionsPlus, Salesforce AppExchange, and ServiceNow store. For more information visit https://spinsci.com/ or email us at info@spinsci.com.

