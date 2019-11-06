SpinTORQ 360 Continuous Rotation Torque Wrench From Snap-on Industrial Achieves Faster Speeds

The pneumatic-powered SpinTORQ 360 can access tight spaces, thanks to its low-profile head that continuously rotates 360° to provide maximum torque in both forward and reverse directions. With continuous rotation, the SpinTORQ 360 locks into position when energized and is securely in place until the tool stalls – increasing safety compared to ratcheting wrenches, which may fall off the nut when the cylinder retracts.

The SpinTORQ 360's highly efficient epicyclical gearbox and double-enveloping worm gear design provides reliable, repeatable performance, and its automatic two-speed operation allows for fast rundown speeds, as well as precise final torque speeds.

The SpinTORQ 360 is engineered and built for heavy duty bolting, heavy equipment maintenance, and designed to standard ANSI and API piping flange dimensions, so the tool rests against adjacent nuts during use. An assortment of stack sockets and inserts are available to cover a wide range of hex sizes.

"The SpinTORQ 360 is a productivity tool that increases safety and reliability, and lowers your maintenance costs," said Bill Washington, Director of Business Development, Bolting Solutions, Snap-on Industrial. "The addition of SpinTORQ 360, along with the recent introductions of several other new torque products, positions Snap-on Industrial as a new leader for heavy duty bolting and tensioning applications."

Features and benefits of the new SpinTORQ 360 include:

Accuracy of applied torque: +/- 5%; torque range between 200 - 8,000-foot pounds

Wrench head indexes independently from the tool's gearbox, allowing the handle to be ergonomically positioned during operation

Secondary safety trigger requires the operator's hands to be placed safely away from pinch points during operation

Three motor sizes; 10 wrenches sizes

Manual or robotic control

Durable powder coating ideal for demanding work environments

Hydraulic models available

A filter/regulator/lubricator (part number PTMFRL) is required to operate the SpinTORQ 360.

For more information on the new SpinTORQ 360 Continuous Rotation Torque Wrench from Snap-on Industrial, call Bill Washington, Director of Business Development, Bolting Solutions, Snap-on Industrial, at 303.829.2284; email: William.p.washington@snapon.com; www.fastorq.com.

