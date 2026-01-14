Spinutech Named 2025 Progress Sitefinity Digital Agency Partner of the Year

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinutech, a full-service digital agency focused on designing and scaling high-performance digital ecosystems for enterprise brands, has been named the 2025 Progress Sitefinity Digital Agency Partner of the Year.

This award recognizes a partner that demonstrates the highest levels of innovation, technical proficiency, and measurable business impact across the Sitefinity ecosystem.

Spinutech recognized as the Sitefinity 2025 Digital Agency Partner of the Year for their high-complexity Sitefinity builds that deliver scalability, governance, speed, and growth.

"Spinutech consistently sets the bar for strategic, high-impact Sitefinity implementations." said Christopher Knepp, Sr. Partner Manager at Progress Sitefinity. "Their ability to blend technical depth, enterprise strategy, and measurable performance made them the clear choice for our 2025 Digital Agency Partner of the Year."

A Legacy of Excellence

As a Premium Sitefinity Partner for more than 20 years, Spinutech has a long history of recognition from Progress, including:

2025 Sitefinity Digital Agency Partner of the Year

2024 Sitefinity Practice Partner of the Year

Multiple Sitefinity Website of the Year awards

awards Several Sitefinity Project of the Month honors

"This award reinforces what our clients already know: Spinutech is built for performance." said Kevin Hourigan, President of Spinutech. "Sitefinity remains one of the most powerful and flexible DXP platforms for enterprise marketing teams, and our specialists take pride in pushing the boundaries of what it can deliver. We're honored to be recognized as the 2025 Digital Agency Partner of the Year — and even more energized for what we'll build in the year ahead."

"We're honored by this recognition and proud of the impact our team delivers for enterprise clients through Sitefinity," said Tina Posey, CEO of Spinutech.

Addressing Modern Digital Experience Challenges

Enterprise organizations increasingly face mounting pressure to unify digital experiences across channels, personalize user journeys at scale, and integrate data from multiple systems — all while delivering measurable business results.

Research shows that brands investing in advanced DXPs and strategic implementation partners see higher engagement scores and faster time-to-value than those managing fragmented stacks without expert support.

Spinutech and Sitefinity together help tackle these challenges by providing a framework that supports complex content ecosystems, flexible integrations, and enterprise-grade performance.

Spinutech's Sitefinity Expertise & Capabilities

Spinutech's Sitefinity practice bridges strategy, technology, and performance to empower enterprise digital teams. Core capabilities span:

Enterprise multi-site ecosystems

Digital modernization and transformation initiatives

UX, development, content strategy, SEO, CRO, analytics, AI-enabled optimization

Award-Winning Enterprise Digital Solutions

Marketing, technology, and web operations leaders trust Spinutech to modernize complex digital ecosystems and accelerate business impact. Contact the Spinutech team for an enterprise-focused consultation.

About Spinutech

Spinutech is a full-service digital agency known for strategic enterprise web development and performance marketing. For more than two decades, Spinutech has supported marketing and web leaders with data-driven strategy, custom web development, brand experience design, SEO, paid media, analytics, conversion optimization, and more. With over 160 U.S.-based specialists across multidisciplinary teams, Spinutech helps brands generate measurable growth through integrated digital solutions.

www.spinutech.com

SOURCE Spinutech