Spinx Selects Tote.ai for Point-of-Sale and Food Service Technology Across Entire Chain

Modern POS and food service technology helps Spinx deliver faster, more seamless customer experiences while simplifying store operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tote, the AI-native point-of-sale platform built specifically for fuel and convenience retail, today announced that Spinx, a prominent Southeast convenience store chain operating 96 stores across the Carolinas, has selected Tote to provide point-of-sale, self-service kiosks, and food service technology across all its locations. Spinx initially completed its vendor selection, but revisited the decision after seeing how Tote's POS and food service platform could materially improve the in-store experience. By bringing ordering, checkout, and kitchen tech onto a unified system, Tote offered a clearer path to faster service, seamless experiences, and a future agentic world for customers across the entire chain.

"The platform was compelling enough that we reopened our evaluation," said Luis Ackerman, vice president of technology at Spinx. "When we discovered it could also handle our food service technology needs, the decision became clear: We could modernize with a single flexible platform that delivers better customer experiences, improves operational efficiency, and applies AI in practical, innovative ways."

The deployment, going live in 2H 2026, will provide Spinx with integrated point-of-sale and food service technology, including self-service kiosks and kitchen display systems, that run on the chain's existing hardware infrastructure. Tote's hardware-agnostic approach allows retailers to modernize without replacing existing terminals, reducing implementation risk and cost while maintaining operational continuity.

"We're thrilled to partner with Spinx," said Shyam Rao, founder and CEO of Tote. "This partnership validates what we've been hearing from operators across the country: the convenience store industry is ready for a quantum leap in technology, one that doesn't just process transactions, but empowers operators to compete, adapt, and thrive in an increasingly dynamic retail landscape. Our vision is to give c-store operators sophisticated, flexible technology that enables engaging consumer experiences, including those transformed with agentic commerce, so operators can focus on what matters most: serving their communities and growing their businesses.

Tote's modern, headless platform powers its "one customer, one cart" experience, unifying shopping activity across pump, mobile, and register. This architecture enables rapid innovation, replacing fragmented legacy systems with a flexible foundation designed to evolve alongside advances in AI. The platform addresses both point-of-sale and food service operations, allowing Spinx to deliver a consistent, cutting-edge experience across all its stores, with support as the chain expands.

The selection follows Tote's $22.6 million in funding announced in August 2025, led by Cota Capital with participation from Storm Ventures and Cervin Ventures. Tote is building technology specifically for the $800+ billion U.S. fuel and convenience industry, addressing long-standing operator frustration with legacy systems that haven't evolved to meet modern operational demands.

About Spinx

Founded in 1972 in Greenville, S.C., The Spinx Company operates more than 90 convenience retail stores across the Carolinas. Spinx is committed to making life easier by fulfilling people's everyday needs with fresh, on-the-go food, beverages, and other convenience products delivered in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. Through the Spinx Xtras Loyalty program and the Spinx mobile app, the company offers its loyal customers savings on fuel and special promotions.

For more information about Spinx, visit the company's website at www.spinx.com .

About Tote

Tote is transforming fuel and convenience retail with AI-native point-of-sale technology built specifically for the industry. The company's "one customer, one cart" architecture unifies forecourt and in-store operations to drive higher revenue per visit and operational efficiency. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Tote was founded in 2022 by proven enterprise retail technology leaders, including the former CEO of Punchh, which was acquired for nearly $600M. Tote received $22.6 million in funding in August 2025. For more information, visit www.tote.ai .

Media Contact: Alex Plant, [email protected]

