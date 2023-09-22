Spinzo Rallies to Support Special Spectators VIP Game Days Nationwide

News provided by

Spinzo Corporation

22 Sep, 2023, 10:46 ET

DETROIT, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spinzo, a leading promotional sales platform driving ticket sales programs for sports teams, venues, and events, nationwide, has made a major gift of support to Special Spectators, a nonprofit organization hosting VIP all-access game day experiences for seriously ill children and their families. 

"The Special Spectators mission really resonates with us, and we've watched the organization in action over the past few years, including the seasons when live events slowed, and this organization continued to serve and thrive," said Spinzo Executive Vice President of Sales and Service, Denise Sicheneder. "We are thrilled to support Special Spectators, given our work in the arena, as their seasons continue to grow. We're excited to get behind the creativity we see and help bring smiles to so many faces."

"Special Spectators continues to be about bringing total joy to these incredible warriors and their families, by immersing them as VIPs from start to finish, to experience the joy of Game Day," said Special Spectators Founder and Executive Director, Blake Rockwell. "We love working with partners in the events and ticketing space who truly appreciate the heart and soul of what we do, not to mention the impact of an exhilarating day such as we create. Spinzo will be a phenomenal partner to us, and we're looking forward to doing more during our 22nd season and in the future."

Special Spectators is an entirely volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uplifts seriously ill children and their families nationwide, year in and year out, ultimately aspiring to be all year-round and offer experiences across additional sports. Founder Blake Rockwell has been recognized for his long-standing work with the children of Special Spectators on CNN Heroes. The organization has served over 10,000 patients, parents and siblings to date at nearly 500 college football games, profoundly impacting the lives of seriously ill children by delivering the rare joy of Game Day and inviting them to what has often been described as the greatest day of their often challenging and stressful, and sometimes short, lives. They deliver on their mission as an entirely volunteer organization, with as many as 35-50 experiences in any given season. 

About Spinzo

Spinzo provides creative ticket sales solutions that are trusted by the world's most prominent sports teams, venues, and events. The promotional sales platform powers group ticketing, theme nights, community engagements, ticket distribution, fundraisers, and flex plans. It is heavily relied upon by sales, marketing, and operations departments in the live events industry. Spinzo also provides strategic growth consulting, assists in revenue-driving activities, and manages the industry-popular Ticket Playbook community with regular learning sessions. For more information, visit spinzo.com.

About Special Spectators

Special Spectators partners with FBS athletic departments, coaching staffs, athletes, local children's hospitals, student volunteers, network broadcasters, and corporate sponsors to serve seriously ill children and families nationwide. The organization is entirely volunteer-based, with no paid staff and relies heavily on donations and in-kind support to fuel its calendar of events each year. Read more of Founder Blake Rockwell's story on CNN Heroes website, their Facebook or Twitter pages. To donate and help give even more seriously ill children a magical VIP game day, please visit the website. There you can also find out more about what your donations cover -- everything from food, to tents and chairs, and transportation.

SOURCE Spinzo Corporation

