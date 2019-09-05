Spirable Raises £6M Series A Investment to Fuel Growth in Personalised Video Advertising

The new funding will accelerate Spirable's geographical expansion and product development, to meet the growing demand for more efficient and automated personalised video creation at scale. Spirable is poised to revolutionise marketing away from a mass approach and towards highly targeted and relevant video content.

Since launch, Spirable has created and distributed over 100m personalised videos, in over 50 countries, for some of the world's largest brands including Johnson & Johnson, Domino's and Vodafone. The platform automatically creates and optimises uniquely tailored video ads across social, CRM, messenger and display channels, using data such as location, pricing and weather to dynamically change the content people see, in real-time. This saves brands and agencies a significant amount of time and resources. By delivering more contextually relevant content that resonates and drives action throughout the customer journey, the platform significantly increases marketing performance and ROI.

Vodafone used the Spirable platform to execute an award-winning campaign, that saw sales of their own-brand devices increase by 100% and drove up to a 50% increase in ad performance. Spirable enabled Vodafone's team to dynamically create thousands of personalised videos, using data such as weather and location to drive people to their local store or online. The platform is now used to increase efficiency and drive performance across 5 markets.

Vodafone Global Brand & Media Director, Sara Martins de Oliveira, comments that: "The Spirable platform has transformed how we create video content. Automating a previously manual process and allowing us to scale in a way that was once impossible. The data-driven personalisation element means we are now connecting with our audience in more meaningful ways, resulting in better performing campaigns and an uplift in sales."

Co-founder & CEO Ger O'Meara comments that: "Our vision is a future where a brands videos are actually useful to people. Where the ads that you see are as relevant and authentic as your friends' content. We've built the Spirable platform from the ground-up to achieve this by bringing creative, data and smart technology together."

Principal at Smedvig Capital, Joe Knowles, commented: "Spirable is a critical enabler of personalised video advertising, one of the major trends in video advertising today. Every marketer wants to use video in a more personalised way. But so far, slow and expensive content creation has been a barrier to mass adoption. Spirable's Software as a Service removes this barrier and makes real time, automated video personalisation at scale a reality. Having tracked the business for over a year, we are excited to work with Ger, Dave and the high-quality team they are building at Spirable."

Spirable started its journey operating out of the Innovation Hub of one of its first institutional investors - retail and consumer sector specialist, True . Since then Spirable has continued on its trajectory to become the gold standard in dynamic video and has been a Facebook Marketing Partner for over 2 years. This funding will enable Spirable to accelerate the global footprint of its customer services and sales organisations, to meet the needs of the world's global brands.

About Spirable

Spirable is a video automation platform that empowers brands and agencies to create, scale and optimise highly relevant and personalised video content across social, CRM, messenger and display channels. Spirable's pioneering self-serve technology connects hundreds of unique data integrations with on-brand templates to create thousands of uniquely tailored videos that resonate deeply and drive action from awareness to conversion and loyalty. Resulting in increased ROI and decreased cost and resources. Spirable works with some of the world's leading brands across 50 countries and is a Facebook Marketing Partner. Please visit Spirable.com for more information.

About Smedvig

Since 1996 Smedvig Capital has partnered with and helped scale over 70 companies. Leading Series A/B rounds, we are passionate about finding and investing in the best tech-enabled businesses across the UK and Nordics. We work closely with a small number of high-quality teams. We build strong relationships with our founders and aren't afraid to roll up our sleeves when needed, supporting them through the inevitable ups and downs of growing a business. We're a flexible source of capital with a long-term view, often backing companies over multiple rounds all the way to exit. We understand that great things take time.

SOURCE Spirable