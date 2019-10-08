Spiral Scout Celebrates 10th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiral Scout, a software development company based in San Francisco, CA, is celebrating an exciting milestone as 2019 marks a decade of growth, innovation, and commitment to outstaffing U.S. companies with the best software engineering teams from Belarus and Ukraine.

In 2009, a young software programmer with a passion for white knight hacking sent an email that would change his life forever. After discovering a security vulnerability in the website of one of his employer's competitors, Anton "J.D." Titov reached out to the site owner, a Wall Street trader turned entrepreneur named John Griffin. He shared details of the vulnerability and how to fix it, and from there, an unlikely friendship blossomed. The two soon decided to launch a software development agency called Spiral Scout with Griffin as CEO and Titov as CTO.

Fast-forward a decade and Spiral Scout has grown from a small, 3-man dev shop to a leading software development outsourcing company with an admirable list of Fortune 100 clients and awards, including being named a top software development and design company by Clutch, The Manifest, Expertise, and TechReviewer.

"Our unique origin story has been the key to Spiral Scout's success," said Griffin. "That first hack, where J.D. reached out to me simply to do the right thing, represents everything we value as a company - honesty, responsiveness, and trust, not to mention stellar engineering skills."

Spiral Scout's service offerings have expanded over the past 10 years as the team has grown to 75+ members across three international offices in the U.S. and Eastern Europe. In addition to IT staff augmentation, Spiral Scout also builds cutting-edge open-source products, most recently releasing a PHP application server, Road Runner , and a data mapping engine, Cycle ORM . With plans to launch near-shore IT services in a fourth office in Latin America in 2020, Spiral Scout will be one step closer to providing 24/7 support for their clients in the US and around the world.

About Spiral Scout:

Spiral Scout builds custom technical teams for businesses looking to create one-of-a-kind software solutions. Their services focus on web, mobile app, and enterprise software development, and they specialize in digital asset management systems, eCommerce websites, and enterprise-level solutions for clients across a variety of industries.



SOURCE Spiral Scout

Related Links

https://www.spiralscout.com

