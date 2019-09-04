Spiral Scout Marks 10-Year Open-Source Anniversary with New Product, Cycle ORM

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new software product joins the growing family of open-source solutions from software development company Spiral Scout this month. Cycle ORM is an innovative MIT-licensed PHP Object Relational Mapper (ORM) and data modeling engine.

Unlike other ORMs available, Cycle bases its data mapping engine on a unique topological sorting algorithm that allows it to work with very complex object relations while keeping the solution clean and simple.

"Our team has spent over seven years building and improving our ideal data mapper to serve as a powerful alternative to Doctrine and Eloquent. Developers can use Cycle with plain PHP objects (without proxies or annotations), or they can beef it up to a much larger-sized Doctrine clone. The best part? Cycle's codebase is eight times smaller than Doctrine 2.0," said Anton Titov, Spiral Scout CTO and lead Cycle contributor.

Cycle ORM provides an ideal foundation for crafting complex SaaS, CRM, CMS, and ERP solutions where customers need the ability to control data formats. It's capable of working with any entity type object and allows developers to swiftly alter persistence strategy making it easier to work with large batches of data. It effectively combines a dynamic mapping schema with an optimized codebase designed to prevent memory leaks and safely run in environments like RoadRunner or Swoole.

"For 10 years, we have been proud to contribute open-source solutions that help software developers solve interesting problems," said Titov. "While building complex software for our customers, we have taken inspiration from amazing existing products such as Doctrine and Eloquent. Cycle ORM feels like a natural fit between the two because it offers both the power of these data mapping engines as well as the customization available in modern ActiveRecord ORMs."

Spiral Scout's expansive portfolio of open-source products includes a popular PHP application server called RoadRunner as well as Spiral, a PHP/Golang framework , and GoRidge, a high-performance PHP-to-Golang IPC bridge .

Spiral Scout builds custom technical teams for businesses looking to create one-of-a-kind software solutions. Their services range from web and mobile app development to UI/UX design, software testing, and internet marketing. Spiral Scout specializes in digital asset management systems, eCommerce websites, and enterprise-level software for clients across a variety of industries including eCommerce, Edtech, eLearning, and more.

