Spiral Scout Releases Open Source Product, RoadRunner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiral Scout, a leading web design and software development company in San Francisco and Belarus, announced the launch of its second, large MIT-licensed software product, RoadRunner, following the release of their first open source PHP framework, Spiral. RoadRunner is a multithreaded PHP application server library for Golang that enhances the classic setup of PHP with a vastly improved performance capacity.

As a high-performance PHP application server, load balancer, and process manager, RoadRunner lets developers use Golang to manage PHP applications on an infrastructure level to offload unnecessary options to a more optimized frontend. This open-source solution empowers developers to write smaller PHP applications with greater functionality and let them easily customize their existing PHP applications, all while dramatically reducing infrastructure costs and development speed. Spiral Scout has used RoadRunner in their enterprise-level client's software and witnessed significant improvements in the application's performance and efficiency as well as sizeable reductions in development time.

"Over 50,000 developers viewed or downloaded RoadRunner from Github in the last 3 months," said Anton Titov, co-founder of Spiral Scout and creator of RoadRunner. "Engineers are adding support for other popular PHP frameworks like Laravel and Symfony."

RoadRunner's growing community of open source developers successfully integrated the PHP load balancer with the Symfony framework and added support for HTTPS, HTTP/2, plugins, and PSR-17. Spiral Scout has created a RoadRunner developer's site that offers documentation, bug reporting, and a way to connect with the RoadRunner creators about using the application for individual or commercial projects.

"Open-source development is more important than ever," said Titov. "Sharing code not only helps the creators discover new use cases for their products and improve implementation, but it also inspires innovation among other developers too. Our next step is to keep sharing RoadRunner and illustrate how PHP can support high-performance backends and still reduce the cost of development."

