Spiral Therapeutics Announces $27 Million Series B Financing and Strategic Partnership with Advanced Bionics

Advanced Bionics and a major global pharmaceutical company join Spiral's Series B financing as new strategic investors, with Gund Investment leading the round and continued participation from Ferring Ventures, Uni-Bio Science Group and other existing investors.

R&D collaboration combines Advanced Bionics' global leadership in cochlear implant technology with Spiral's expertise in developing novel therapeutics for inner ear disorders.

Proceeds from the transactions will support the development of Spiral's pipeline programs including SPT-2101 and expansion of Spiral's proprietary MICS™ platform.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiral Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spiral Therapeutics" or "Spiral"), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for inner ear disorders, today announced the closing of its $27 million Series B financing. The financing, led by Gund Investment, includes new strategic participation from Advanced Bionics and a major global pharmaceutical company, alongside continued participation from Ferring Ventures, Uni-Bio Science Group and other existing investors.

Concurrent with the financing, Spiral entered into a strategic R&D collaboration with Advanced Bionics to explore sustained local drug delivery at the time of cochlear implantation to meaningfully improve outcomes for cochlear implant recipients.

"This financing is a major milestone for Spiral. It brings Advanced Bionics on as a strategic partner, welcomes Gund Investment as our Series B lead, and reinforces the continued support of our existing investors," said Hugo Peris, Founder and CEO of Spiral Therapeutics. "Inner ear disorders are finally gaining the strategic attention long warranted by their prevalence and impact. Spiral stands out as one of a select few companies with a truly differentiated platform capable of enabling a robust pipeline of inner ear therapeutics."

Spiral is advancing a pipeline of programs targeting diseases of the inner ear. Its lead program, SPT-2101, delivered a statistically significant reduction of overall vertigo in patients with Ménière's disease, and the company is preparing for a registrational clinical trial. Spiral's MICS™ ( M inimally- I nvasive C ochlear S ystem) drug delivery platform underpins a broader portfolio of hearing loss programs, including neurotrophic approaches designed to target fundamental disease pathobiology.

Despite representing a significant area of unmet medical need, the inner ear remains one of the least innovated therapeutic spaces in medicine. Spiral is well positioned to address this disparity through precision delivery technologies capable of unlocking new treatment paradigms across multiple otologic indications.

About Spiral Therapeutics

Spiral Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for inner ear disorders, including hearing loss and balance disorders. Spiral's MICS™ ( M inimally- I nvasive C ochlear S ystem) drug delivery platform is designed to enable minimally invasive, precise and durable exposure of therapeutics to the cochlea. The company is advancing a pipeline of programs intended to address significant unmet needs across inner ear diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Spiral's development plans, including initiation of its registrational clinical trial, Spiral's strategic collaboration with Advanced Bionics, and the potential development and commercialization of SPT-2101 and other pipeline programs, including Spiral's position to address the disparity of innovations in inner ear medicine. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Spiral undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact

Hugo Peris, CEO

(650) 453-0893

[email protected]

SOURCE Spiral Therapeutics, Inc.