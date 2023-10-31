Spiral Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), Advancing Patient-Centric Care in Neurotology

Partnership with VeDA enhances Spiral's commitment to patient outreach and education, while gaining invaluable insights from the VeDA Patient Registry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiral Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spiral"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company leading the way in therapies for inner ear disorders, today announced a strategic partnership with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA). This alliance aims to improve the lives of patients suffering from balance disorders like Meniere's Disease through targeted outreach, collaborative patient education programs, and data-driven research.

VeDA

"Joining forces with VeDA is a significant milestone for Spiral, as it aligns with our commitment to address the unmet medical needs in the field of inner ear disorders," said Hugo Peris, CEO of Spiral Therapeutics. "We're honored to support VeDA's mission and excited about the opportunity to significantly improve patient lives."

"VeDA is honored to partner with Spiral in our mutual effort to support Meniere's patients on their journey back to balance," said Cynthia Ryan, Executive Director of VeDA. "We're excited about the potential their new treatment offers to improve the lives of people struggling with vertigo, hearing loss, and tinnitus."

This collaboration grants Spiral access to VeDA's Patient Registry on Meniere's patients, enriching its ongoing research efforts. Additionally, VeDA will facilitate targeted outreach to Meniere's clinicians and patients in the United States and Australia. Both organizations will also collaborate on educational programs to further patient understanding of treatment nuances such as the placebo effect.

Ongoing Clinical Progress

Spiral continues to advance its inner ear programs, including its lead candidate SPT-2101 for Meniere's Disease. The data from SPT-2101's open label trial in Australia continues to support the safety and superior efficacy of Spiral's proprietary drug delivery platform. Encouraged by these milestones, Spiral plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SPT-2101 in the United States in 2024.

About Spiral Therapeutics

Spiral Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on delivering therapies for inner ear disorders. Spiral's novel drug delivery platform allows for minimally invasive, precise and durable exposure of drugs to the cochlea. Spiral is advancing a therapeutic pipeline with focus on hearing loss and balance disorders. Spiral's lead program, SPT-2101, is a long-acting steroid formulation for the treatment of inner ear inflammation. For more information, visit: www.spiraltx.com

About the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA)

The Vestibular Disorders Association is a global organization committed to providing support, education, and advocacy to vestibular patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them. For more information, visit: www.vestibular.org

