Spiral Therapeutics to Participate at the 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Spiral Therapeutics, Inc.

Aug 05, 2024, 08:42 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiral Therapeutics, Inc. (Spiral), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing advanced treatments for balance disorders and hearing loss, today announced that it will participate in the 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference taking place August 13-14, 2024, in New York, NY.

Hugo Peris, Spiral's Founder and CEO, will participate in a panel focused on otology on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 1:45pm ET. Spiral management will also engage in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Spiral Therapeutics

Spiral Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for inner ear disorders. Leveraging its proprietary Minimally Invasive Cochlear System (MICS™), Spiral enables precise, durable, and minimally invasive drug delivery directly to the cochlea. This groundbreaking platform addresses significant unmet medical needs in treating conditions such as hearing loss and balance disorders. Spiral's therapeutic pipeline includes promising candidates aimed at improving the lives of patients suffering from these challenging conditions including SPT-2101, a long-acting dexamethasone formulation for precise intratympanic administration. SPT-2101 has shown promising results in clinical trials, with a substantial reduction in definitive vertigo days (DVDs) for patients with Meniere's disease, significantly improving their quality of life. For more information, visit www.spiraltx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Hugo Peris

6504530893

[email protected] 

SOURCE Spiral Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

Spiral Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), Advancing Patient-Centric Care in Neurotology

Spiral Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), Advancing Patient-Centric Care in Neurotology

Spiral Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spiral"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company leading the way in therapies for inner ear disorders, today announced a ...
Spiral Therapeutics Welcomes New Investment, Cementing Its Leadership in Neurotology

Spiral Therapeutics Welcomes New Investment, Cementing Its Leadership in Neurotology

Spiral Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spiral"), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering therapies for inner ear disorders, today announced a new round...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics