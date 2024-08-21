Spiral Therapeutics To Present At The Barany Society Meeting 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiral Therapeutics, Inc. (Spiral), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced treatments for balance disorders and hearing loss, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey Sharon will present at the Barany Society Meeting 2024, taking place on Monday, August 26, 2024, in Uppsala, Sweden.

Barany Society

Dr. Sharon, who serves as the Senior Vice President of Clinical Science at Spiral, will present "Early Experience With Long-Acting Dexamethasone For Precise Delivery to the Round Window Membrane for Meniere's Disease," highlighting the most recent data from the SPT-2101 clinical trial conducted in Australia under the leadership of Dr. Jafri Kuthubutheen, the principal investigator.

Dr. Jeffrey Sharon is an Associate Professor in the Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery division, as well as the Director of the Balance and Falls Center in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (OHNS) at the University of California, San Francisco.

About Spiral Therapeutics

Spiral Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for inner ear disorders. Leveraging its proprietary Minimally Invasive Cochlear System (MICS™), Spiral enables precise, durable, and minimally invasive drug delivery directly to the cochlea. This groundbreaking platform addresses significant unmet medical needs in treating conditions such as hearing loss and balance disorders. Spiral's therapeutic pipeline includes promising candidates aimed at improving the lives of patients suffering from these challenging conditions including SPT-2101, a long-acting dexamethasone formulation for precise intratympanic administration. SPT-2101 has shown promising results in clinical trials, with a substantial reduction in definitive vertigo days (DVDs) for patients with Meniere's disease, significantly improving their quality of life. For more information, visit www.spiraltx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Hugo Peris

6504530893

[email protected]

SOURCE Spiral Therapeutics, Inc.