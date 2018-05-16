SpiraLinks Corporation Releases Version 8.5 of FocalReview Compensation and Performance Management Suite

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiraLinks Corporation is pleased to announce version 8.5 of FocalReview® for use by Total Reward & HR professionals administering employee Compensation Planning and Employee Performance Management processes.

SpiraLinks FocalReview® v8.5 continues to evolve as SpiraLinks listens to feedback from industry experts and adds new exciting additional features, complementing the existing multi-lingual, multi-currency and highly configurable application.

New features for v8.5 include:

100% support for GDPR

Data encryption at the database element level

Improved Admin configuration

Enhanced User Experience & streamlined navigation

Extended Employee Portal features

More integration of color into the Worksheet columns and configuration

New UI and input screens to compliment data imports

Improved merit matrix guideline interface

FocalReview® provides the following existing benefits to all its clients:

Multi-currency, multi-language support, in one database/one application.

Control labour costs by giving visibility into the organization and talent pipeline, integrated with performance and marketing survey data.

Reduce errors. FocalReview® enables companies to optimize budgets, improve compliance, reduce manual errors and waste less time on fragmented spreadsheets throughout its multi -level approval process thanks to preconfigured compensation criteria by budget and department.

Equity integration by providing visibility into outstanding unvested equity values alongside vested fixed pay, variable pay and other compensation elements. That paints the canvas for managers at the time of focal recommendation, providing them with access to each employees' real retention value and enabling well balanced decisions about total compensation recommendations to retain top performing employees.

World-class support. SpiraLinks' support team has been instrumental in helping to customize the solution to client-specific needs, including integration with stock compensation plans. Tight financial controls allow companies to budget, recommend, analyse and approve changes in all forms and phases of compensation, even for multiple department management teams.

Role based controls in the FocalReview® application helps companies to budget, recommend, analyse and approve changes in sequence or in parallel during their compensation processes.

Deployment is either on-premise or in the cloud. For pricing, please contact sales@spiralinks.com.

"Dynamic and versatile platform which is very user friendly." Head of Rewards, a Manufacturing company

"A great product - highly configurable, even for our complex compensation structure." Head of Rewards, a Financial Services company

"I can see everything I want to see in one spot, across all divisions and countries - including stock vesting," CEO, a Technology company.

About SpiraLinks

SpiraLinks has designed, installed and hosted secure web-based systems for human resources, compensation and finance teams for more than 25 years. With this deep understanding of compensation and performance management needs, we've created our top class compensation and performance management planning suite, FocalReview®. FocalReview® is a leader in compensation management for companies in the US and beyond, and can be tailored to what works for a particular business. We partner with our customers to include the specific features they need for their Total Rewards planning. To learn more about SpiraLinks, please visit www.spiralinks.com.

Contact Information:

SpiraLinks Corp

Julie Ritter Southern

408.608.6920

194967@email4pr.com

