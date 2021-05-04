SpiralMethod Names Greg Greenwood As Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiralMethod , a company that equips leaders to swiftly impact their organizations and teams through an intuitive yet powerful facilitation practice, today announced the appointment of Greg Greenwood as the company's chief executive officer & co-founder. Greenwood joins SpiralMethod at a pivotal time for the company as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated the critical need for leaders to elevate their approach to how they align with their employees for co-created success. Greenwood will work in tandem with founder Leslie Jones to lead the company's strategy, growth and operations and support clients looking to create deeply-engaged, high-performance teams.

The need for transformative leadership practices in the workplace have long been an opportunity. Employees have reported that their leaders are challenged with inspiring collaboration with their staff and believe they are not valued, amongst other issues, inciting a myriad of problems that can negatively affect the success of an organization. COVID-19 has exacerbated this issue further, with Zoom and other forms of virtual interactions stymieing efforts to build connectedness. SpiralMethod's program however, has the ability to help leaders create deeper, more meaningful relationships in the workplace by removing obstacles that interfere with high-performance teams.

SpiralMethod has worked with entrepreneurs, medium-size businesses, and Fortune 500 companies for over 25 years to bring cohesion, collective wisdom, aligned teams and culture into their organization. These important communication practices have resulted in significant and meaningful team and cultural changes, dramatic bottom line improvements and consistently sets companies on a path to accelerated growth.

"Greg and I have been working alongside each other informally for over a decade, so I know what an impactful leader he is. I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him on board to take the helm of SpiralMethod," said Jones. "As companies have shifted to a remote work setting, we've seen an urgent need from businesses to repair the disconnect between leaders and their employees. With Greg's spirited and inspirational leadership, combined with his business acumen, we can facilitate these conversations on a much grander scale and help to break down silos between executive leaders, managers and teams and ultimately create aligned and authentic company cultures."

Greenwood brings more than 30 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience to his new role as CEO. He most recently served as CEO of Blackstone Entrepreneur Network in Colorado where he worked with former entrepreneurs to serve CEO members with their strategic growth and organizational challenges. Prior to that, Greenwood was the founder and CEO and remains an investor, advisor and board member in the Colorado Thought Leaders Forum , which focuses on ensuring the success of CEOs, entrepreneurs and business owners. He currently serves as a board member of Wish for Wheels , Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network and Colorado Thought Leaders Forum.

"SpiralMethod, under Leslie's leadership, has time after time helped organizations elevate their executive teams and results through the proven Spiral Method process of what it means to be better together," said Greenwood. "I look forward to formalizing my long standing partnership with Leslie. Together our objective is to help businesses truly realize that co-creation is significantly more powerful than individualism."

