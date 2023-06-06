Spiras Health names Ashley White Chief Financial Officer to lead financial management, growth, and analytics

Ashley White to chart a financial path building on strengths of today's value-based care market.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiras Health, a clinical provider of care-at-home to individuals with complex and chronic needs, has hired Ashley Thaxton White as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, White will address the complex issues of value-based care in the growing home market for polychronic patient care. White previously served as Vice President of Population Health for Lifepoint Health in Brentwood, TN.

With 18 years of financial healthcare experience, White has helped organizations transition from fee-for-service to an accountable payment environment. Most recently, she oversaw developing the financial and operational infrastructure for a multistate, multisystem clinical integration enablement platform serving 2,250 participating providers and 230,000 lives under management.

White joins the leadership team working on driving profitable growth and executing on Spiras' vision to help high-risk patients manage their health.

In addition to her leadership role with Lifepoint Health, White served in executive roles at Ernst & Young, Advisory Board, United Healthcare, and Humana, and will utilize those diverse experiences to benefit Spiras' growth strategy.

"As the healthcare landscape shifts aggressively toward value-based models leveraging home-based care, those who can innovate and execute will drive demonstrable results," said Scott A. Bowers, CEO of Spiras Health. "Ashley adds the necessary financial and analytics rigor, experience and leadership skills to deliver on our clinical model for serving the complex, chronically ill population."

"I'm excited to help Spiras Health reimagine the way providers deliver healthcare services," White added. "I look forward to evolving the financial infrastructure enabling Spiras to improve the lives of people with complex and chronic needs."

ABOUT SPIRAS HEALTH

Spiras Health is a value-based clinical provider of care at home and other health-related services to individuals with complex, chronic needs. Spiras' comprehensive approach to care delivery includes home-based services and two-way digital communication. Proprietary predictive modeling identifies and assesses individuals with an elevated avoidable cost probability. Spiras develops actionable care plans, addresses barriers, including social determinants of health, and delivers high-quality longitudinal patient care. Spiras' care approach delivers improved satisfaction and clinical metrics as well as financial savings through a scalable delivery model.

